Jennifer Lawrence has the perfect trick for styling wavy hair

Copy the trick you have Jennifer Lawrence so that your hair be seen with waves Every day of the week. Yes, the gorgeous Oscar winner has a special magic that achieves a flawless look in her short or long hair.

The actress Jennifer Lawrence she always looks splendid with her hair divine, although it is never finished defining if it is straight or with waves. For this reason, it is that it resorts to a trick so that it always looks perfect. There is a way to get it without despair and it all starts with washing.

The trick of hair with waves it starts in the wash

It is likely to be more difficult if the hair it’s fine Therefore, to get it to gain volume, it has to be treated with shampoos, conditioners and masks that give it that extra body it needs.

The special shampoo has to be used all over the hair, but the conditioner will only have to be applied from the middle to the ends, that way they add extra weight to the hair. hair and it is just what you are looking for. Then, drying it is key and it must be done with a volumizing product.

Jennifer Lawrence with the hair long and with waves defined – Source: Instagram @jennifer.x.lawrence

While it dries upside down, comb it through with your fingers until it’s about 80-90% dry. Once almost dry, you can use the usual brush. To “seal” the volume, finish drying with cold air.

Now yes, in the case of Jennifer Lawrenceso that he has the hair with waves use an extra dry shampoo which is perfect for waves hold on longer. With completely dry hair, spray a little all over the hair. That will give it more body.

Finally, go arming the waves as with a curling iron or the favorite iron and when it is finished, you have to comb it lightly with your fingers to undo them a little and they are not too combed. The final step is to use more than dry shampoo or hairspray to set them well.

Those who opt for lacquer, it is essential to use a special one for volume. Now some will appear waves tested all day: dinners, dances and nights out. Put them to the test and enjoy them. have the hair long or short! That is indifferent.

Jennifer Lawrence with the hair short and with waves defined – Source: Instagram @jennifer.x.lawrence.

Jennifer Lawrence when you have little time

Also, the actress marks her waves in the hair otherwise super easy when you don’t have too much time. She simply braids her hair twice at night and the next day her hair has exactly the same effect. Even for those who have straight hair and find it difficult to take shape.

The key is to make these braids while the hair is slightly damp, since this way the hairstyle will set much faster. Easier, impossible. Do you dare to try and that you have the waves like Jennifer Lawrence?

Remember that all the information we give you is a guide in case you have doubts. If you are confident and comfortable with a haircut hair that does not meet this rule, you have already hit the mark, without recipes!