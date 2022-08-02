Jennifer Aniston poses natural on the beach showing that she does not lose her youthful air

The artist shared an image of her vacation, in which she looks very relaxed, and got more than 1 million likes in a matter of hours.

There is no need for introductions or to say too much about Jennifer Aniston. The former “Friends” actress has managed to maintain her career and her personal level with enormous popularity. generating an incredible magnetism in her followers.

To think that the interpreter was “against” social networks and today, less than 3 years after her first photo on Instagram, she already has more than 40 million fans. Fans who just freaked out over her latest post.

Aniston, who among other productions is preparing for the premiere of “Murder Mystery 2” (the second installment of the film with Adam Sandler), shared an image of her vacation -in which she is seen extremely relaxed-, and was filled with “likes”.

Although she was on the beach and wearing a bathing suit, she did not specify the exact place where she decided to spend her leisure days. Detail that did not matter too much to the more than 1 million people who reacted to the snapshot.

Jennifer was natural, and the comment that users made the most was “Are you really 53 years old?“. Indeed, the artist credits that age, although not in her appearance, a situation that is even more appreciated by the absence of makeup on her face.