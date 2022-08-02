Jashin-chan Dropkick shows off his ‘juicy’ earnings on YouTube — Kudasai

On July 30, the production of the franchise of Jashin-chan Dropkick (Dropkick on My Devil!) reported that they would begin to monetize their YouTube channel where they publish sections of each of the new episodes of the third season, currently on air. The post explained that views are growing solidly, so it didn’t hurt to take advantage of the opportunity:

Good morning, we are doing well on YouTube! It’s about “Jashin-chan Dropkick”. I hit the monetize button the other day, so you should see the results soon. Let’s check it out.

And of course, it was finally time to see the results! In one of the published segments of the third episode, which at that time exceeded 947 thousand reproductions, a monetization was captured for the spectacular sum of 1 yen (just under 1 cent). The message makes it clear that all the positivity from when they turned on monetization went down the drain in a matter of just one day.

[Celebración de la Monetización] Damn! There is no money to be made from this!

Synopsis for Jashin-chan Dropkick

The demon Jashin-chan has been summoned to Earth by Yurine Hanazono, a girl with a gift for the occult. Unfortunately, Yurine doesn’t really know how to send Jashin-chan back to hell. Now stuck on Earth, she must live in Yurine’s apartment as her familiar. The only way for Jashin-chan to return would be to kill her summoner, but that’s easier said than done for the incompetent demoness. Since Jashin-chan is immortal and can regenerate her body, Yurine doesn’t hold back from attacking her with a variety of weapons, punishing her in horrible ways for her evil plans. Jashin-chan is also often visited by her demon friends: the good-natured Gorgon Medusa and the energetic minotaur Minosu, who seem much more polite in contrast, and disapprove of her plans to kill Yurine.

Font: Otakomu

©︎ユキヲ・COMICメテオ／邪神ちゃんドロップキック製作委員会