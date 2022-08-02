Jair Bolsonaro lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio

23 Visits

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, and the actor Leonardo DiCaprio returned to polemicize social networks for a publication that the actor made about the felling of trees in the Amazon.

DiCaprio recently posted a video on his Twitter account showing a map from the Brazilian organization MapBiomas that shows the change that the Amazon has suffered due to illegal deforestation.

“How extensive is deforestation in the Amazon, one of the most important places on the planet for people and wildlife? According to this map from MapBiomas, the region has faced an avalanche of illegal deforestation at the hands of the extractive industry in the last 3 years,” the actor wrote.

Bolsonaro did not wait and one night later he replied to the actor saying: “You again, Leo? This way you will become my best electoral cable, as we say in Brazil!”.

“I could tell you again to give up having a yacht before giving sermons to the world, but I know progressives, they want to change the world but they never want to change their behavior,” added the president.

He also told him that he can “continue playing” with his “Hollywood star toys” while he and his government continue to work.

The Brazilian president did not stop there and continued to question the actor about the results of his “ecological activism”. However, the conversation did not go any further as there was no counter-reply from DiCaprio.