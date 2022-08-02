J.Lo’s ex predicts a bleak future with Ben Affleck; this was what he said

They just got married and some are already talking about the separation of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Just a few weeks after Bennifer said yes at the altar in Las Vegas, the singer’s ex-husband came out to talk about it.

Is about Ojani Noah, 48, who says that his ex-wife is a woman who falls in love, but that her attention does not last long. As reported by DailyMail, Jen’s first of four husbands has spoken out about the singer’s effusiveness and her struggles with staying in love with her.

I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not sure it will last,” says Ojani. Jen loves being in love, but She has been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we slept together on our wedding night, he said we would be together forever.”

Their relationship lasted two years, they married in 1997 and divorced a year later. “We were together romantically for two years, but we’ve been friends for almost a decade,” she says. At the time, he was working as a waiter and Jen was on the rise in her career.

Ojani talks about JLo

During the years after their relationship, Ojani kept a low profile and says it was because he was tired of being “the waiter with no money” that he was with Jennifer Lopez.

Many times I felt like Mr. Cinderella“, admits. “She was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life. At first, I had no idea who she was.”

Today he is a personal trainer and said that he met Jen at Gloria Estefan’s Cuban restaurant in 1996.

We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage she became a megastar. For years it was too painful to talk about it. She wanted to hide me and live my life. But when I saw that she married Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings flooded me again, ”she narrated.

The personal trainer talked about the electricity he felt the first time he saw Jen and how his love grew as his career grew.

Ojani talked about the time she met Jack Nicholson, Michael Caine and more celebrities with JLo. She also talked about his intimacies and the day of the big proposal.

She is a traditional girl. She comes from a humble Puerto Rican family. She wanted someone to protect her, someone to defend her. We totally fell in love,” she said.

The ring he gave her was an expensive $15,000 diamond, which was a fortune at the time. However, the problems came from the hand of the recognition of Jen.

The exposure was something that completely deteriorated the bond, leading them to divorce 11 months after the wedding. Soon, she began a relationship with Puff Daddy.

Jennifer Lopez’s life before Ben Affleck

Theoretically, it was not before, but between Ben Affleck. But if we go to the case, JLo has had a pretty busy love life. The artist has been engaged six times, of which four she has managed to arrange her wedding. Even two of them were with Affleck.

After Ojani, Jen married Chris Judd, with whom she broke up shortly before meeting Ben. She became engaged to Affleck in 2002 but by the end of 2003 she had already separated and their wedding fell through.

In 2004, she married Marc Anthony and had twins Max and Emme, her only children. They lasted 10 years as a couple until they divorced.

She then had a relationship with her former dancer Casper Smart, although they ended after the controversial viralization of messages exchanged between Smart and a transsexual model.

Alex Rodriguez came into her life and they got engaged in 2020, although by the end of that year the relationship had ended. It was in 2021 that she resumed her romance with Affleck and they married in mid-July 2022.

