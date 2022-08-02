“It will be like nothing you have heard”, Chris Pratt ensures that his Mario voice will be updated

Last year it was revealed that Chris Pratt, a renowned Hollywood actor, will be responsible for playing Mario in the movie Super Mario Bros which is on its way. It is a creative decision that has generated more doubts than certainties, but the actor trusts what he is doing and assures that it is like nothing we have heard before.

Recently, Pratt talked with Variety about the movie Super Mario Bros. The actor pointed out that for this project he worked very closely with the directors to find out how Mario’s voice should be in this film. With this he came to a result that he is happy with and it will be the voice he will use in the film.

According to the actor, the voice he created for Mario will be something that has been updated, which seems to indicate that it will be far from the iconic voice that the character has had for years thanks to Charles Martinet. In fact, the actor pointed out that it will be completely different from anything we have heard in the world of Mario.

“I worked very closely with the directors and tried a few things and came up with something that I’m very proud of and I can’t wait for people to see it and hear it. It’s animated voice narration. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not going to be wearing a plumber’s suit running around. I’m going to be voicing an animated character, and it’s an updated voice unlike anything you’ve heard before in the world of Mario,” Pratt explained.

We already know the cast of the movie Super Mario Bros

We remind you that it was in a Nintendo Direct from last year when Nintendo revealed the full main cast of the movie from Super Mario Bros. In it we find the names of several celebrities.

We leave you the list below:

Chris Pratt ― Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy ― Peach

Jack Black ― Bowser

Seth Rogen ― Donkey Kong

Charlie Day ― Luigi

Keegan-Michael Key―Toad

Fred Armisen – Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson― Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco ― Spike

