Isabel Allende turns 80 as the most widely read Spanish-language living writer in the world

This day, Tuesday, August 2, Isabel Allende, the most read and best-selling living author in Spanish, turns 80 in an excellent state of literary creativity and vital energy, writing novels —which begins in a ritual, that all its readers know, every January 8— and accompanied by family and friends. Her latest novel, ‘Violeta’ (edited simultaneously in Spanish and English) It has been on the bestseller lists for months and has managed to captivate both to its usual readers and to a new generation that is discovering it.

Thus, born in 1942 in Peru, she spent her early childhood in Chile and lived in various places in her adolescence and youth. After the 1973 military coup in Chile, he went into exile in Venezuela. and, since 1987, he has lived as an immigrant in California. is defined as “eternal foreigner”.

a special work

The work that brought her to fame. SPECIAL/Amazon



Isabel Allende has published 25 books, all of which have been international hits. His work has been translated into forty-two languages. He has received more than sixty international awards, including the Chilean National Literature Award in 2010, the Hans Christian Andersen Award in Denmark, in 2012, for his trilogy ‘Memories of the Eagle and the Jaguar’, and la Medal of Freedom in the United States, the highest civilian distinction, in 2014.

In 2018, Isabel Allende She became the first Spanish-language writer awarded the National Book Award Medal of Honor, in the United States, for his great contribution to the world of letters.

In 1982 he published his first novel, ‘The House of Spirits’which became one of the mythical titles of Latin American literature and has captivated millions of people around the world. Allende narrates in this classic the political, economic and social transformations that affected Chile throughout the last century; With her literary skill cradled in magical realism, the author created a world in which the everyday and the fantastic coexist and that has left an indelible mark on the memory of her readers.

Such was his success that the play had a film adaptation with an all-star cast (Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons and Antonio Banderas).

Life change

Precisely this year, in which Isabel turns 80, it is also the 40th anniversary of this novel which he published in October 1982 in Plaza & Janés, his publishing label since then. With Carmen Balcells as literary agent, the publisher Mario Lacruz hired the novel that changed the life of the writer. This is how Allende remembered it in her book ‘Paula’, when she received the first printed copy: “It is impossible to describe the emotion of that moment, suffice it to say that I have never felt it again with other books(…) that copy of ‘The house of the spirits’ with a pink stripe and a woman with green hair touched my heart deeply”.

The publisher Penguin Random House will celebrate this date with a commemorative edition that will include an unpublished preface written by the author herself, and that will be published on October 13 in Spain, Latin America and in Spanish in the United States, in print, ebook and audiobook format. In her text, Allende refers that, in four decades, “I have accumulated a lot of success, which usually upsets people, but nothing has made me lose my center, because writing is my compass. Everything that hurts me ends up transmuted in the alchemy of literature”.

Finally, the editors they wanted to recall that edition of 40 years ago using the iconic original cover image created by Jordi Sánchez; The same image has also been used in the edition of Debolsillo, which since this year has been in bookstores in Spain, Latin America and the United States.

FS

Read Also