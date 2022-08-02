Isabel Allende turns 80 and announces a special edition of “The House of the Spirits”

This August 2, Isabel Allende, the most widely read and best-selling living author in Spanish, turns 80 in an excellent state of literary creativity and vital energy, writing novels – which begins in a ritual, which all her readers know, every January 8. – and accompanied by family and friends. Her latest novel, “Violet” -edited simultaneously in Spanish and English- has been at the top of the best-selling books for months and has managed to captivate both its usual readers and a new generation that is discovering it.

Born in 1942 in Peru, she spent her early childhood in Chile and lived in various places in her adolescence and youth. After the 1973 military coup in Chile, she went into exile in Venezuela and, since 1987, she lives as an immigrant in California. She defines herself as “eternal foreigner”.

Isabel Allende He has published 25 books, all of which have been international successes. His work has been translated into forty-two languages. He has received more than sixty international awards, including the Chilean National Prize for Literature in 2010, the Hans Christian Andersen Award in Denmark in 2012, for his trilogy “Memories of the Eagle and the Jaguar”, and the Medal of Freedom in United States, the highest civilian distinction, in 2014. In 2018, Isabel Allende She became the first Spanish-language writer to be awarded the National Book Award medal of honor in the United States for her great contribution to the world of letters.

THE HOUSE OF SPIRITS

In 1982 he published his first novel, “The House of Spirits“, which became one of the mythical titles of Latin American literature and has captivated millions of people around the world. Isabel Allende narrates in this story, which is already a classic, the political, economic and social transformations that affected Chile throughout the last century. With her intelligent narrative and her literary skills cradled in magical realism, the author created a world in which the everyday and the fantastic coexist and that has left an indelible mark on the memory of her millions of readers. Such was its success that the work had a film adaptation endowed with a stellar cast with Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons or Antonio Banderas.

Precisely this year, in which Isabel turns 80, it is also the 40th anniversary of the publication of this novel that he published in October 1982 in Plaza & Janés, his publishing label since then. Always with the eternal Carmen Balcells as her literary agent, the legendary publisher Mario Lacruz was responsible for contracting for Plaza & Janés that novel that changed her life.

This is how the Chilean writer remembered it in her book “Paula“, when he received the first printed copy: “It is impossible to describe the emotion of that moment, suffice it to say that I have never felt it again with other books, with translations into languages ​​that I thought were already dead, or with adaptations to cinema or theater , that copy of “The House of Spirits“with a pink stripe and a woman with green hair touched my heart deeply.”

Also mythical in the publishing sector is the welcome dinner that Carmen Balcells held in Barcelona to present her to society, as Isabel herself also recalls in “Paula“: “Carmen offered a feast to introduce me to the Spanish intelligentsia, but I was so scared that I spent a good part of the evening hiding in the bathroom. That night at her house I saw for the first and only time a kilo of Iranian caviar and soup spoons at the disposal of the diners, a totally unjustified pharaonic extravagance because anyway I was a flea and she did not suspect then the lucky trajectory that that would have. novel, but she was surely moved by my illustrious surname and my provincial appearance”.

Penguin Random House launches a commemorative edition that will include an unpublished preface written by the author herself, and that will be published on October 13 in Spain, Latin America and in Spanish in the United States, in print, ebook and audiobook format. “This book had the effect of a typhoon on me: it lifted me up into the air, shook me to the bone, ripped me out of a mediocre existence, and launched me into an open horizon of endless possibilities. In the forty years since then I have suffered loss, pain and grief, I have changed countries and husbands, I have also accumulated a lot of success, which usually upsets people, but nothing has made me lose my center, because writing is my compass Everything that hurts me ends up transmuted in the alchemy of literature”.

The editors have wanted to recall that original edition using the iconic image of the original cover created by Jordi Sánchez. The same image has also been used in the edition of Debolsillo, which since this year has been in bookstores in Spain, Latin America and the United States.

