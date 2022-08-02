Isabel Allende, the Hispanic pen that sells the most – Zócalo Newspaper

Mexico City.- From Peru, where he was born in 1942, Isabel Allende spent his early childhood in Chili until, after Pinochet’s military coup in 1973, he went into exile in Venezuela. Since 1987 she lives in California and defines herself as the “eternal foreigner”.

However, she recognizes that from the point of view of literature it is good to feel foreign because “one can see things from another angle”, although she assures that her emotional and literary roots are always in Chile.

Her work has been translated into 40 languages ​​and sold more than 75 million copies, making her the most widely read living writer of the Spanish language in the world. However, she has also had to face unkind criticism, which has classified her as a commercial writer, a producer of “subliterature” or an imitator of Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

Isabel began to publish in 1974, first children’s texts such as Grandma Panchita, Lauchas and Lauchones, Rats and Mice, and later compilations of feminist chronicles. She subsequently worked in the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

In 1982 he gained worldwide recognition with the publication of his first novel, The House of Spirits and since then he has written more than 25 works, including Daughter of Fortune, Paula, The Japanese Lover, Long Petal of the Sea and the most recent Women of My Soul and Violeta.

Referrer feminist in Latin America and defender of social injustices, the author of Ines of my soul receives the muses every January 8, a day on which he traditionally begins to write his books since on that date in 1981 he began The House of the Spirits, perhaps his most iconic work, which is recognized for the impact it provoked in the 1980s, by spreading an image of Chile opposed to the versions of the military regime.

next to the call “magical realism”to narrative Isabel, along with that of other Latin American writers, is largely due to the impulse that led to the emergence of women’s writing in the publishing world.

Always with the political events present in his works, his debut film begins with a farewell letter to his dying grandfather and narrates the saga of a powerful family of Latin American landowners, in which the despotic patriarch, Esteban Trueba, has built with the hand of Iron an empire that declines with the passage of time and an explosive social environment.

Isabel has confessed that the novel, which covers more than half a century of Chilean history, including the riot of 1973, changed her life, “because with it – she says – I discovered my vocation for storytelling and because it opened the path that everyone has traveled. my books”.

After being adapted for the theatre, The House of the Spirits was made into a film in 1993 by the Swedish filmmaker Bille August, who had the collaboration of the author herself to write the script and with a prestigious cast of performers that included Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Jeremy Irons, Winona Ryder, Antonio Banderas and Vanessa Redgrave.

The tearing of pain

Although the author of Of Love and Shadow emphasizes that all his novels have left a mark on her life, none like Paula, published in 1994 and written in one of the hardest moments of her existence.

It is a autobiographical narrative about the illness and death of his daughter at only 29 years old, whose outcome made her feel like a failure as a mother for not having been able to protect her. It is a stark, intimate, personal memory, with all the tearing pain and terror of losing a loved one, says the writer.

Isabel thinks that the experience changed her life, by overcoming “nonsense” for which she previously fought, such as success and her Literary race.

In a recent interview, he assures with the veteran of his 80 years, that living is an “exercise of memory and love” to which one clings to remember loved ones who are gone, but are still alive within us.

“ I am living the life that my daughter was not able to live”, that is why “every day is important to me and I want to live it fully”, confesses the novelist.

In addition to her work as a writer, Isabel dedicates much of her time to human rights. After Paula de Ella’s death, he established, in her honor, a charitable foundation dedicated to the protection and empowerment of women and girls.

Throughout his literary career he has received more than 60 international awards, including the Chilean National Literature Award in 2010, the Hans Christian Andersen Award in Denmark, in 2012, for his trilogy Memorias del Águila y del Jaguar and the Medal of Freedom in the United States, the highest civil distinction, in 2014.

In 2018, Isabel Allende became the first writer in the Spanish language to be awarded the medal of honor of the National Book Award in the United States for his great contribution to the world of letters.