Isabel Allende is on her birthday

To celebrate her birthday we have two invitations for you, the first: to see her complete work and choose one of her books to read this month, the second: to watch the marathon of the documentary Isabel inspired by her life, which will be broadcast today on the Lifetime television channel from 6:45 pm Colombia time.

He was born in 1942, in Peru. He spent early childhood in Chile and lived in various places in his adolescence and youth. After the 1973 military coup in Chile, he went into exile in Venezuela and, since 1987, has lived as an immigrant in California. She defines herself as “eternal foreigner”.

He began his literary career in journalism, in Chile and Venezuela. In 1982 her first novel, The House of the Spirits, became one of the mythical titles of Latin American literature. She was followed by many others, all of which have been international successes.

Her work has been translated into forty languages ​​and has sold more than seventy million copies, making her the most widely read writer in the Spanish language.

President Obama presented him with the award at a White House ceremony on November 24, 2014. Eighteen other people also received the Medal of Freedom at the same time, including Stephen Sondheim, Meryl Streep, and Stevie Wonder.

The writer told Efe that she is experiencing “an exceptional moment” and that she does not feel “old at all yet”, although she knows that old age is “just around the corner” and one of the things she fears most is ” be a burden to others.”

Allende, born in Lima on August 2, 1942, because her family lived in Peru due to her father’s position as a diplomat, and naturalized in the United States in 1993, does not usually celebrate her anniversaries and does not plan to do something “exceptional” on this one either. .

She will simply go to dinner with her husband, the American lawyer Roger Cukras, whom she married when she was 77 years old, and with her son Nicolás and her daughter-in-law, she tells Efe from her home in San Francisco.

The most widely read living writer in Spanish has sold some 75 million copies of her books since she published “The House of the Spirits” in 1982, which turns 40 this year.

As he points out to Efe, he has been saying for three years that he is 80 because he thinks it is a “round number”, “much better than being 77 or 76”.