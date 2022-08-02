Isabel Allende is on her birthday
To celebrate her birthday we have two invitations for you, the first: to see her complete work and choose one of her books to read this month, the second: to watch the marathon of the documentary Isabel inspired by her life, which will be broadcast today on the Lifetime television channel from 6:45 pm Colombia time.
He was born in 1942, in Peru. He spent early childhood in Chile and lived in various places in his adolescence and youth. After the 1973 military coup in Chile, he went into exile in Venezuela and, since 1987, has lived as an immigrant in California. She defines herself as “eternal foreigner”.
He began his literary career in journalism, in Chile and Venezuela. In 1982 her first novel, The House of the Spirits, became one of the mythical titles of Latin American literature. She was followed by many others, all of which have been international successes.
Her work has been translated into forty languages and has sold more than seventy million copies, making her the most widely read writer in the Spanish language.
President Obama presented him with the award at a White House ceremony on November 24, 2014. Eighteen other people also received the Medal of Freedom at the same time, including Stephen Sondheim, Meryl Streep, and Stevie Wonder.
The writer told Efe that she is experiencing “an exceptional moment” and that she does not feel “old at all yet”, although she knows that old age is “just around the corner” and one of the things she fears most is ” be a burden to others.”
Allende, born in Lima on August 2, 1942, because her family lived in Peru due to her father’s position as a diplomat, and naturalized in the United States in 1993, does not usually celebrate her anniversaries and does not plan to do something “exceptional” on this one either. .
She will simply go to dinner with her husband, the American lawyer Roger Cukras, whom she married when she was 77 years old, and with her son Nicolás and her daughter-in-law, she tells Efe from her home in San Francisco.
The most widely read living writer in Spanish has sold some 75 million copies of her books since she published “The House of the Spirits” in 1982, which turns 40 this year.
As he points out to Efe, he has been saying for three years that he is 80 because he thinks it is a “round number”, “much better than being 77 or 76”.
After the divorce from her second husband, William C. Gordon, now deceased, Allende began to exercise and that “changed her life,” she says in the interview.
“My coach says I can do things that I couldn’t do 20 years younger. So I still feel very strong and flexible, and I can run up the stairs”, she says with satisfaction.
To explain why it is an “exceptional moment” the one who lives points out: “I began to heal myself from responsibilities that I no longer want to do. I’ve learned to say no, finally.”
“So I have a life the way I want to have it, which is a contained life in which the most important thing is relationships. The relationship with Roger, with my son, with my daughter-in-law, with the dogs, with a few friends. That is what I want and nothing more, ”she underlines.
While getting rid of things like promotional trips for his books and award ceremonies, Allende is in the process of getting rid of superfluous things.
“I confess that I have much more than I ever expected to have (…) when I got divorced I gave away almost everything in the house, except for the few things that fit in a small house. I bought a one-bedroom house, as it is very well located because it is next to a lagoon”, she relates.
Allende, who already parachuted on his 70th birthday, has no to-do list before leaving for good, something he is not afraid of.
“Think about dementia, that dementia includes not only memory loss, but so much that goes away with that. I don’t want to get paranoid,” she says.
If he could choose, he would like to die with “an impeccable and lucid head” like his mother, who died at the age of 98, but he would prefer “younger”.
“It doesn’t have to get to the point where you’re completely dependent on others who do everything for you. I don’t want to get to that state, ”she stresses.