Is the best job in the world? They are looking for a “candy boss” to test 3,500 a month for $6,500

A Canadian company is looking for staff, but not everyone can apply: they need someone with a distinctive skill… like serial candy tester.

Candy Funhouse offers for your future “Boss Candy” about 78,000 dollars a year, which means about $6,500 per month. The one who is selected will be cloying not only for so much candy but for so much salary.

For all the people with a sweet tooth who have ever dreamed of doing the “ideal job” (if that exists) and get paid well, this sounds like a fantastic opportunity.

A company in Canada is looking for a “candy manager” with a very tempting job and salary. (Photo: Freepik illustrative image)

In addition, the few limitations in terms of age would allow this work It is done by a minor (from 5 years old)who could be expert in sweets.

like in the movie I would like to be big (1988) in which a teenager switches to body of an adult (Tom Hanks) and is hired for his skill at a toy company. Only in this case, it really happens.

The Canadian company needs to find to the main taster of flavorswhich will have the task of proving 3500 treats every monthand that he would sample the candy inventory and give official approval. No previous experience is neededbut surely you will have to have a good palate for sweets.

The work can be remote, or in the offices of Toronto (Canada) or New Jersey (United States). Would you cheer up? There’s time to sign up Until August 31.

“We are looking for the world’s first and only chief candy officer!”assure from the company, that the call is open on its website and on LinkedIn.

Perfect Jobs: Taco Boss or “The Simpsons” Expert

Posts for extravagant headquarters may be less rare than it seems: the Texan company Favor recently hired to a “taco boss” and paid him $10,000 to taste the tacos from nine regions; others are hired to watch a lot of television; o In 2021 Platin Casino hired a person to watch the 700+ episodes of The Simpsons and find those that could predict current events.