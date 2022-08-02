Is Britney Spears retiring from music? The singer’s message worries her followers

Although it was rumored that Britney SpearsMadonna and Iggy Azalea could headline the halftime show of the Super Bowl 2023the “princess of pop” worried her fans with her most recent message on social networks.

Through her official Instagram account, where she accumulates more than 40 million followers, the artist hinted that it might be too late to resume her musical career.

And it is that just last year the interpreter of hits like ‘Toxic’, ‘Gimme more’ and Circus’ obtained her freedom and her rights as an adult, after having been subjected to a guardianship of more than 13 years.

During that time she was practically enslaved by her father, who managed everything around her and forbade her things as simple as freely deciding on her songs.

Such is the case of the famous song ‘Baby one more time’, released in 1998 and which she wanted to re-record with some arrangements for its re-release.

Does Britney Spears no longer want to resume her musical career?

After determining that Britney Spearss she could resume her life without having to be subject to her father, many of her admirers were excited about the possibility of a return of the ‘princess of pop’ to the stage.

But this could be in danger because the singer feels that she wasted too much time in her tutelage; she even sang a new snippet of ‘Baby one more time’, but she implied that when she proposed those modifications she was ignored.

“This is me yesterday, washing clothes and separating clothes. It’s been a long time since I shared my voice, maybe too long… and here I am, playing at home with a different version of Baby”, she said.

She then explained that her team told her they couldn’t make the arrangements she wanted and instead forced a version on her that involved her sister.

“(…) the team said ‘No’ and they put four girls, my sister included, doing a five-minute version of four remixed songs, without even having to make an effort or dance. Just recorded beautifully and with a sound that was new. They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like I’m absolutely nothing,” she explained.

Then he spoke about the fact that it might be too late to return to the stage, although it should be noted that he never expressed the idea explicitly.

Then he spoke about the fact that it might be too late to return to the stage, although it should be noted that he never expressed the idea explicitly.

Do you think that with this text Britney Spears have you wanted to say that it is no longer time for you to return to the world of music? Leave us your comments to know your opinion about it.