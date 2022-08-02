Indiana Jones with another actor? Harrison Ford says NO

After 40 years getting into the shoes of the iconic archaeologist, everything indicates that Harrison Ford is going to play him for the last time in indiana jones 5, the fifth installment of the franchise that is expected to be released in the summer of 2023 after a thousand delays. Something logical if we take into account that Ford has just turned 80, a very limiting age if he intends to continue running between lost temples or fighting aliens (yes, that unfortunately happened).

What will happen then when indiana jones 5 complete your tour in theaters and platforms? Will a media casting be opened to speculate on which actor could take over from Harrison Ford in a character that has generated so much money for the entertainment industry? The protagonist has a very clear opinion about it.

“No one is going to be Indiana Jones, don’t you get it?” Said the actor in an interview on ‘Today’. “I am Indiana Jones. When I am gone, he will be gone. It’s that easy”

This virtual pool was unleashed especially after the good reception of Chris Pratt in the continuation of the Jurassic saga (more in the first than in the last, it must be said). And Harrison Ford himself has referred to that possibility.

“This is a horrible way to say it to Chris Pine: I’m sorry, man”

The Pine has not gone out of hand, it is that Harrison Ford danced the last name when he responded to that possibility that Chris Pratt would relieve him. The game is between Chrises, because if that hypothetical casting were carried out, it could be said that Chris Pine would be a solid candidate.

But no, Ford does not even want to consider the possibility of another actor playing Indiana Jones. Neither Chris Pine nor Chris Pratt. Neither does Chris Hemsworth. Not Chris Evans. Not Chris Rock, not Chris Gaines, not Chris Walken, not Chris Ronaldo, not Chris Aguilera. No one! In fact, it shouldn’t be ruled out that he will do everything possible so that your beloved Indiana Jones will beat him up in the fifth installment… Although they can always make a prequel out of it, as in the case of Han Solo, which wasn’t exactly a success.

Do you agree with friend Harrison’s approach? Sounds good to us here. Enough of reboots. Regardless of how those who do numbers in Hollywood are dressed, there is an absolute truth: Harrison Ford is and always will be the only Indiana Jones. Spot.

