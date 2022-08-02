In photos: Leonardo DiCaprio plays volleyball in Capri, Jennifer Lawrence is surprised in the middle of the street and the protagonists of Breaking Bad inaugurate their own statue
As in a game in front of the mirror, some celebrities were surprised these days with replicas of themselves. In some cases, on the occasion of a tribute; in others, by pure chance. Among the first, the actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul inaugurated two impressive statues with the characters that they successfully embodied in the series breaking bad.
In the bronze reproductions, which are located in the Albuquerque Convention Center, in the United States, the unforgettable Walter White and Jesse Pinkman come to life, together with whom both interpreters decided to photograph themselves. The sculptures were commissioned in 2019 by Sony Pictures Television and were carved by artist Trevor Grove. In the same American town, the actors also stole all eyes on their visit to a baseball game at a local stadium.
In New York, an event also surprised the actress Jennifer Lawrence in the middle of the street The artist could not help but laugh out loud when she saw a woman with the same model of dress that she was wearing at that time, a design in light colors that she combined with sandals and a black bag.
In Australia, Orlando Bloom he looked unrecognizable on the movie set wizards, where he is working alongside other figures such as Pete Davidson, Franz Rogowski and Naomi Scott. While, Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis They were seen on a visit to the supermarket accompanied by their children in California.
In Italy, other celebrities take a break from their routines. It is the case of Jennifer Lopez Y Leonardo Dicaprio, who choose Capri to spend their holidays. Aboard a luxury yacht, the actor from titanica and environmental defender was photographed playing a game of volleyball, while the singer enjoyed lunch at a local restaurant.
The Italian coast is also the destination chosen by Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel to spend the summer. They both had lunch at the luxurious Cala Di Volpe hotel during their vacation in Portocervo, Sardinia, and enjoyed the sun and the sea.