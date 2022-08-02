In photos: Leonardo DiCaprio plays volleyball in Capri, Jennifer Lawrence is surprised in the middle of the street and the protagonists of Breaking Bad inaugurate their own statue

As in a game in front of the mirror, some celebrities were surprised these days with replicas of themselves. In some cases, on the occasion of a tribute; in others, by pure chance. Among the first, the actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul inaugurated two impressive statues with the characters that they successfully embodied in the series breaking bad.

In the bronze reproductions, which are located in the Albuquerque Convention Center, in the United States, the unforgettable Walter White and Jesse Pinkman come to life, together with whom both interpreters decided to photograph themselves. The sculptures were commissioned in 2019 by Sony Pictures Television and were carved by artist Trevor Grove. In the same American town, the actors also stole all eyes on their visit to a baseball game at a local stadium.

The statues of the actors were commissioned in 2019 by Sony Pictures Television and were sculpted by artist Trevor Grove. Sam Wasson – Getty Images North America

The Breaking Bad actors also waved to the crowd as they visited a minor league baseball game between the Albuquerque Isotopes and Las Vegas Aviators in the Rio Grande. Chancey Bush – The Albuquerque Journal

Bryan Cranston smiles in the stadium Chancey Bush – The Albuquerque Journal

Aaron Paul throws out the first pitch to castmate Bryan Cranston before the start of the game between the Albuquerque Isotopes and the Las Vegas Aviators Chancey Bush – The Albuquerque Journal

In New York, an event also surprised the actress Jennifer Lawrence in the middle of the street The artist could not help but laugh out loud when she saw a woman with the same model of dress that she was wearing at that time, a design in light colors that she combined with sandals and a black bag.

Jennifer Lawrence does not hide her laughter when she sees a woman wearing the same model of dress as the one she chose to take a walk through the streets of New York. TIDNY-217

In Australia, Orlando Bloom he looked unrecognizable on the movie set wizards, where he is working alongside other figures such as Pete Davidson, Franz Rogowski and Naomi Scott. While, Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis They were seen on a visit to the supermarket accompanied by their children in California.

Orlando Bloom, unrecognizable, during the filming of the movie Wizards at Wangetti Beach Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis walk hand-in-hand with their sons Wyatt and Dimitri during a visit to the Erewhon Market in Studio City, California. Backgrid/The Grosby Group

In Italy, other celebrities take a break from their routines. It is the case of Jennifer Lopez Y Leonardo Dicaprio, who choose Capri to spend their holidays. Aboard a luxury yacht, the actor from titanica and environmental defender was photographed playing a game of volleyball, while the singer enjoyed lunch at a local restaurant.

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a game of volleyball aboard a luxury boat in Capri, Italy Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

DiCaprio looks like an athlete while enjoying a meeting with friends Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

Like DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez chose the island of Capri, in Italy, to take a few days off Mega/The Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez shows her great style with a design in orange tones in Capri Mega/The Grosby Group

The Italian coast is also the destination chosen by Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel to spend the summer. They both had lunch at the luxurious Cala Di Volpe hotel during their vacation in Portocervo, Sardinia, and enjoyed the sun and the sea.

Jessica Biel, enjoying the European summer with her husband Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel had lunch at the luxurious Cala Di Volpe hotel during their vacation in Portocervo, Italy Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group