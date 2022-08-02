My dear popcorn lovers! ‘Immortal Wolverine’: James Mangold: lots of ambition, little script. In the line of the saga X Men the apocalyptic is set Wolverine immortalshot in 2013 by james mangold (on the tightrope, 2005). This is the penultimate film about the Wolverine character, preceded by Origins: Wolverine (Gavin Hood2009) and which has been followed by the fantastic Logan (James Mangold, 2017).

‘Immortal Wolverine’: James Mangold: a lot of ambition, little script

We bring it to the present given the latest news about the actor Taron Egerton (Kingsman2015), which would take over -to put it finely- to Hugh Jackman who played the character eight times, in which he stood out especially in the first trilogy of X Men and in the latter around the character of Wolverine. Personally, I am not very in agreement with the acting changes, but I understand that since Disney took over the franchise -previously in the hands of Fox- everything is allowed.

I remember that the movie is available on some platforms like Disney, Google tv, Rakuten tv, Apple TV or Amazon.

Back to Wolverine immortalthe epic adventure -based on the acclaimed comic- takes Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), the most iconic character in the universe of X Mena japan today. So things, in an unknown world, Wolverine he will face his worst enemy that will definitely change him.

Vulnerable for the first time and challenging her physical and emotional limits, not only faces the deadly samurai steel, but also an internal struggle against his own immortality. In this way will become stronger than we have ever seen on screen so far.

To get to the point and not beat around the bush, the film fails because of a fragile and predictable script, it relies too much on digital effects Y the actor protagonist does not elicit enough reactions so that its own character and personality are sustained, as we had already seen on other occasions.

The film fails because of a fragile and predictable script

With this stretching the goose that lays the golden eggs, Wolverine immortal hurt your career of the great Hugh Jackman by not contributing anything new and gives us another slight idea of ​​the poor state of health of the cinema on the other side of the pond: weak and clueless. If today, now, at this moment, you give me a choice, I prefer to spend my time savoring Gilda.

Share and Enjoy!