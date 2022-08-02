Jennifer Lopezperforms in Capri for charity with a half-hour concert: “I give you everything I have, I will give you my heart”.



The benefit concert held at the Charterhouse of San Giacomo to Capri from Jennifer Lopezorganized by LuisaViaRoma with Unicef ​​with which 8 million euros were collected for emergencies in Ukraine and Syria.

“You seem to want to dance … And I’ll give you disco music tonight”, the singer makes her debut at the beginning of the concert, showing off a striped onesie sprinkled with crystals (Roberto Cavalli). Four hits sung by JLo: If you had my love, Waiting for tonight, Dance again and Get on the floor.

All accompanied by a series of choreographies with 30 of his dancers who flocked to the island for the occasion.

“I have given you all I have, I will give you my heart”she said before singing her medley dedicated to 1970s female artists, including Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Chaka Khan and Gloria Gaynor.

All in front of 950 guests including also Leonardo Dicaprio in addition to the brother-in-law Casey Affleck (remember that the singer has moved Ben Affleck just a few weeks ago), Jamie Foxx, Jared Leto.

They flocked to the audience for the concert by Jennifer Lopez also the Italians Flavio Briatore, Remo Ruffini, Diego Della Valle, Ermanno and Toni Scervino. The senator is also at the table of the latter Matteo Renzi.