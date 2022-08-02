“I invited like all dem mayors, must have mistaken me for Jennifer Lopez”

“I invited, like all dem mayors, I agreed to the participation as well as to the programmatic proposal presented to the secretary Enrico Letta in view of the elections of 25 September”. The mayor of Avellino Gianluca Festadespite himself, he is forced to intervene in a story that he himself defines between the tragic and the comic and deny, evidence in hand, the words of the Regional Commissioner of the Democratic Party Francesco Boccia who in a press release had spoken of the unexpected presence of the first citizen of Avellino at the meeting in the Nazarene with the democratic mayors.

After all, in the group photo released at the end of the meeting by the national coordinator of the dem mayors Matteo Ricci, we see Boccia himself resting his hand on Festa’s shoulder. “We also discussed together with other mayors in the hour preceding the conference – adds the mayor of Avellino -. He even told me about his holidays in Australia that were interrupted due to the fall of the government. I think he recognized me, also because he is the commissioner from Campania, or when he hugged me I think he mistook me for Jennifer Lopez. A utopia for him ”jokes Festa.

And the chats, spread by the Avellino tricolor band, can only confirm. “We are talking about a meeting at the Nazarene, the headquarters of the Democratic Party, where you certainly do not enter because you are a friend of the keeper – reasons Festa -. A crucial summit held on the eve of the start of the election campaign of a particularly important election. And I take this opportunity to congratulate all the mayors for the proposal made to Letta. I talked to many of them, such as the mayors of Florence Dario Nardella and of Prato Matteo Biffoni, and I discussed political and administrative issues. I also thank the coordinator Ricci for the possibility of continuing this discussion daily through the chat of the dem mayors, a channel that I consider extremely positive and constructive. However, I am disappointed by the words of Boccia which show instead how much in Campania the Democratic Party is increasingly in disarray and the victim of neighborhood squabbles ”concludes Festa.