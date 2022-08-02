Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband, expressed her opinion on the star’s marriage to Ben Affleck, recently celebrated in Las Vegas: “I wish her well, but I don’t think it will last long.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they got married on July 16th in Las Vegas. A surprise ceremony, with an equally unexpected honeymoon in Paris, which made Bennifer fans dream, but which also collected some comments of disapproval and certainly not positive forecasts. This is the case of the one made by the pop star’s ex-husband, lo Cuban chef Ojani Noa, that al Daily Mail explained his point of view: “I don’t think they will last long“And he also added the reason for his prediction: “Jen is in love with love, she loves being in love.”

Ojani Noa’s comment on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding

“I wish you all the best, but I don’t think this wedding will last long“. This is the prediction that Ojani Noa, the star’s ex-husband, made the Daily Mail about the pop star’s wedding with Ben Affleck. The Cuban chef spared no criticism of his ex-wife, even throwing a little dig at their past together: “She has been engaged six times, Ben Affleck is her fourth husband. Every time he believes it, every time he thinks he has the man of his life beside him. He even believed it of me. ”

Jennifer Lopez’s wedding with Ojani Noa

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa got married in 1997 when they were both very young. However, they were husband and wife only for a year because then with the popularity of JLo the marriage slowly collapsed. “If she hadn’t become so famous, we would still be together “told Noa that he condemns more than the popularity itself those who “they fed on it by hindering our relationship”. Ben Affleck is the fourth husband of JLO, who was married for two years to dancer Cris Judd and then for 10 years to Marc Anthony, father of her twins and so far the longest marriage of the four.