“I could split Aston Martin in 2”

Felipe Massa, who was a Ferrari driver for 8 seasons and Fernando Alonso’s teammate for 4 of those 8 years, has commented for Sky Sports F1 on his experience with the two-time world champion, on the occasion of the Asturian’s move to Aston Martin facing to 2023, analyzing the strengths of #14 and weaknesses for their teams, all based on Felipe’s own personal experience.

Pilot with an incredible talent despite his age

In his interview for Any Driven Monday, Masa wanted to begin by emphasizing the virtues of the oldest driver on the grid, about whom the years do not seem to pass: “For me, he is an incredible driver. He is talented, he is very smart in his driving and he understands how to be fast in qualifying, he is one of the fastest drivers”, analyzes Felipe Massa, about the performance of the Asturian on Saturdays.

“But he is also very consistent in the race. He knows how to manage tires and talk to the team in the most appropriate way”, continues the 2008 world runner-up, who does not deny Fernando’s skills at the wheel, as well as his intelligence and mischief in the race, something almost more important than pace.

Harmful to team health

However, Massa cannot ignore that the Asturian’s strengths on the track are offset by the team dynamics that he ends up establishing, according to his own experience, when they shared a garage between 2010 and 2013.

“The problem it has is that it divides the team a little in half”, says Massa regarding the division of garages and lack of cooperation, “I never had a problem working or talking to him, but he always managed to put everything on his side and split the team a bit down the middle.”, continues the pilot, who does not seem to have great memories of Alonso as a teammate, because of his ego, despite Felipe’s good intentions.

Ultimately, Massa predicts how this strong character could affect the Asturian’s next destination, in a summary of his previous statements: “If you have a competitive car it can definitely help the team, but if you don’t it can be a problem splitting the team in two. He might even decide to fight the team. But as a driver, one of the best in the history of Formula 1, without a doubt.”, concludes the ex-Ferrari and Williams, who warns of the double-edged sword that it means for the teams to have pilots of the spirit of Alonso, who what they contribute on the track, can counteract it with their attitude off it.

Nicholas Nebot

In love with F1 and MotoGP since he was a child, he has previously collaborated with several specific websites.

