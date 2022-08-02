how to get free skins, emotes and more in August 2022

I have never met anyone in my life who does not like free things, especially if they have to do with receiving gifts in one of their favorite games, being Fortnite the one I’m going to focus on here. Because, in addition to telling you if there are free paVos in the month that has just begun, I would also like to do the same with all the promotions Epic Games that have to do with getting skins and other objects for the face.

Fortnite Club reveals the new Wolverine skin for August 2022

I remind you that I will be updating this same article with any news that is revealed throughout the month but, for the moment, I can already tell you about some promotions that will be active in Fortnite for a few weeks. Let’s go to the mess.





All free skins, pickaxes and other Fortnite items in July 2022

Xander’s new skin and its accessories

This promotion is available through the program Recommend Fortnite to a friend

It will be open until January 11, 2023 ⏳

⏳ In this article I told you step by step how to get the skin

The new PS Plus skin of Season 3

This skin is exclusive for those who have PS Plus

you can get it for free through this link ✅

✅ It will be available until the end of Season 3 ⏳

Other promotions ending soon

Annihilator Antenna Pickaxe (promotion ends August 5)

(promotion ends August 5) The free items of the summer event (ends August 9)

Well, there you have all the information regardingAs promotions of this month of August of Fortnite are concerned. What surprises is Epic Games preparing for us? No idea, but I assure you that I will be collecting them in this article as they are announced so that you can have the data at hand.