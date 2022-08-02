How to detect in real time on which beaches in Spain there are jellyfish

In summer and more so with the high temperatures that are sweeping the country, the water is usually hotter than normal. This directly increases the presence of jellyfish on Spanish beaches, one of the main enemies of bathers.

Now it is possible to see if there are jellyfish on the beach ahead of time, and that’s thanks to MedusAppa jellyfish sighting application developed to ensure the safety of people and gather scientific information.

It is a social network for exchanging information about beaches that was developed in 2018 by the Polytechnic University of Valencia and the University of Alicante.

Until now, users could send pictures of jellyfish they had found and create maps to send information and precautions when going into the sea.

Likewise, you could also add comments indicating whether a beach you had visited it was jellyfish free or not.

But this year the app has been updated and now allows you to automatically perform the ID jellyfish and report in real time on the sightings of jellyfish on the beaches.

Detect if there are jellyfish on the beaches and identify the species

In this way, the application MedusApp has been updated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to allow automatic jellyfish identification.

With the new update of the application, which is free and is available in English and Spanish for iPhone and Android, bathers can detect which Spanish beaches there are jellyfish and, in addition, upload a photo of the species to identify it.

Until now, the application allowed selecting the type of jellyfish through a complete catalog, but now, thanks to the new update, the user can upload the photo and automatically identify the species before uploading it to the app for publication.

As explained by Eduardo Blasco, developer of MedusApp and Computer Scientist at the UPV, the objective of the app is for “science to help citizens” by allowing them to know the location of jellyfish, obtain information on the 25 most common species in the Community Valenciana and the action procedure in case of bite for each one of them.

Thanks to AI, the tool also incorporates other novelties such as the “No sightings” option, which allows inform if a beach is free of jellyfish, and sighting by transect.

The authors of MedusApp They explain that this new option is “intended for sailors, divers or fishermen”, since “it allows including an image of possible sightings found during a route in the sea through the transect option”.

Likewise, the experts insist that “the application is in a constant process of improvement and is destined to improve the knowledge of the health effects that jellyfish stings have, as well as better understand aspects of their biology and ecology”.

What should I do if I have been stung by a jellyfish?

One of the most interesting parts of the application is the complete guide that explains the different species of jellyfish differences by their level of danger, since there are several levels of categories ranging from ‘very stinging’ to ‘slightly stinging’.

On the other hand, another of the useful functions for users is the information it offers in relation to how to cure bites of jellyfish and what you should do in each case.

Jellyfish stings are common problems for people who walk, swim or dive in the sea. As they explain from the Mayo Clinic, in general, it is not necessary to consult a doctor for a jellyfish sting, although we can go to the beach first aid station

The treatment will always depend on the type of jellyfish that caused the sting, although in most cases the tentacles visible in the sting should be removed with fine tweezers and soak the skin with hot water.





