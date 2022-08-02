How to clean, disinfect and remove mold from rubber mats

Rubber or rubber mats have become widely used accessories in areas such as: industries, to provide safety against work machines, hotels, swimming pools, for gym floor protectionbuilding entrances, inside cars and even as anti-fatigue, non-slip in showers, bathtubs, and shock absorbers in the playroom for the little ones. But, What about your cleaning?

The reason why more and more people choose them is because provide stability and prevent slipping people with little mobility, such as children or the elderly, in addition to that, they are easy to install, durable, flexible and suitable for smooth surfaces such as ceramics, in outdoor areas, indoors and with constant handling with liquids, since they are non-slip. And do you know the best of all? ¡cleaning rubber mats It’s very easy and you don’t need more than a couple of products!

How to clean rubber mats?

Despite all its benefits and qualities, like everything else, it gets dirty and accumulates bacteria and moisture. Therefore, it requires basic maintenance to prevent nests of microorganisms and fungi. Would you like to know how to clean rubber or rubber mats? Follow these steps!

Fill a bowl with warm soapy water dishwasher Soak the rug for 10 minutes. After this time, scrub the rubber or rubber surface with a brush until the adhering dirt is removed. If you notice mold on it, spread baking soda until completely covered and let it act for a whole night. The next day, pour white vinegar and brush it to remove it. This is a home trick to remove moisture on carpets very effective. Finally, if possible, hang it or spread it out and let it dry outdoors in the sun or with the help of a dryer of hair at medium temperature.

To consider: If it is a large rug, it is not necessary to submerge it, it will suffice to carry out the same procedure by soaking it directly in the ground. Remember that it is important that it is completely dry to prevent fungus formation.

How to clean non-slip rubber bathroom mats

In case you want cleaning a rubber mat in the bathroom, shower, or bathtubafter removing the superficial dirt and washing it with soap, as we previously explained, in a basin or in the same bathtub closed with a stopper, prepare a solution with warm water and a dash of bleach (the quintessential disinfectant) and submerge it for a couple of hours, scrub and let dry.

If you opt for natural products, a powerful remedy is cleaning white vinegar with water in equal parts. Submerge the mat and let it soak for 1 hour. The dirtier, the longer! Dry well in the sun or with a hair dryer on high heat to kill bacteria.

Note: It is recommended to repeat this process as minimum 1 time a week.

Definitely, rubber mats are very easy to cleanThey do not need too much attention, they are resistant and guarantee comfort. So, if you still don’t have at home, car or in any area of ​​the home that you like –especially in locations where it rains a lot– It’s time to get one!