How much money does Rihanna have?



He left the music industry aside to focus on other business projects



In recent years, she launched her own make-up and underwear brand.



Rihanna has become Barbados’ first billionaire

Although Rihanna’s fans are desperate for the singer to release new music, the artist has focused in recent years on carrying out other professional projects, in this business case, now also in her motherhood. Since then, 2016, the artist has not published new songs.

Rihanna was a true pioneer when in 2017 she launched her makeup and skin care brand, Fenty Beauty. Today, this is one of the singer’s businesses that generates the most income.

After them, many other artists have launched their own makeup brands, but if there is something that differentiates Fenty Beauty from the rest, it is its commitment to diversity by launching a line of 50 different shades of makeup bases.

Today, Fenty Beauty is not her only successful business, but also launched in 2018 a lingerie firm, Savage X Fenty, to which, once again, he conveyed the message of diversity, betting, in this case, on also including larger sizes and in his campaigns models with less normative bodies than those we are used to seeing in this type of advertisement.

Appears on the Forbes list

What’s more, Rihanna earns so much money from her business investments that her name is on the Forbes list occupying position 1,729 out of 2,668, which is the number of people that appears in this ranking.

His fortune, at 34 years old, amounts to nothing more and nothing less than 1,700 million dollars, that is, 1,550.5 million euros, thanks in no small part to her holdings in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and the Savage X Fenty lingerie business.

pop star, she has become Barbados’s first billionaire.