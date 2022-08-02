How much money does Chris Hemsworth make on Thor: Love and Thunder?

The name of Chris Hemsworth is current thanks to Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film starring the actor, in which he returns to play the God of Thunderalthough this time accompanied by his beloved ex-girlfriend Jane Foster. For me, one of the best installments of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universeeven though it’s not doing very well at the box office (it will just barely exceed $700 million at the box office).

Thanks to this triumph (it is, although it is below expectations), everyone’s talk is about the salary of Chris Hemsworth in the film. Starting from a total budget close to 200 million dollars, How much money does Chris Hemsworth make in his latest movie?

Chris Hemsworth’s salary in Thor: Love and Thunder, under review

In fact, the movie Marvel starring Chris Hemsworth It’s another hit for Marvel Studios despite some criticism received, and some numbers below expectations. Therefore, the salary Chris Hemsworth is consistent with the ambition that has been put into it:

Daily Mail assures that the Australian actor would have taken home $20 million for giving life once again to the God of Thunder. ✅

for giving life once again to the God of Thunder. ✅ This would be 10% of the total budget . ❤️

. ❤️ Box Office Mojo told at the time that Chris Hemsworth won 15 million dollars for Thor: Ragnarökan amount much higher than $150,000 he got with the first installment. ⭕️

Chris Hemsworth ready for Thor 5 after earning $20 million from Love and Thunder

The summary I draw from these data is that Marvel Studios will be satisfied with the collection data of the first three deliveries of Thor having increased (even more) the money he earns Chris Hemsworth for each movie. for now, It is not known if Thor 5 will be a reality (If you look at all the Marvel release dates up to Phase 6, no God of Thunder project appears), but I guess so because the actor doesn’t want to give up the cape yet.