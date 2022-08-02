How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this August 1?

After a crucial week for the global economy, in which the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) announced the increase in its interest rate, the Mexican peso presents a new rebound after the volatile closing on Friday. For this one monday august 1the national currency registered a depreciation again in the main banks of Mexico and has an average of 20.32 units in the different exchange rates; this translates to four cents compared to how much was it worth on Sunday.

The most important banking institutions in Mexico posted on their websites How much does it cost the dollar for those interested in buying and selling transactions. Banorte offers the lowest price in this monday august 1, while Scotiabank has the highest costs. Likewise, the Bank of Mexico trades with a FIX exchange rate of 20.34 pesos, having a profit of just three cents.

Related news

Price of the dollar in the different exchange rates this Monday, August 1

Affirm: the dollar worth 19.40 purchase and 20.90 for sale in Mexico .

Banco Azteca: for today monday august 1 It is listed at 19.25 pesos for purchase and 20.29 for sale.

Core Bank: the price of dollar It is 20.43 Mexican pesos in purchase and sale.

Banorte: the exchange rate in Mexico It is 19.25 pesos for purchase and 20.65 for sale.

BBVA: the dollar worth 19.74 pesos for purchase and 20.65 for sale.

Banamex: it is quoted at 19.73 pesos for purchase, for 20.87 for sale this monday august 1 .

HSBC: the price of dollar It is 19.86 to buy, for 20.54 for sale in Mexico.

Scotiabank: the dollar It has an exchange rate of 19.90 to purchase and a sale of 20.66 pesos.

The Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) also announced How much does it cost the dollartrading this August 1 with an average exchange rate of 20.32 pesos in purchase and sale.

The national currency recovers its good streak according to the price of the dollar

The national currency registered a depreciation of 0.32 percent against the price of dollar according to Reuters information for today monday august 1. The Mexican peso broke its positive streak of five consecutive days of gains last Friday, which led it to reach its best level after almost four weeks, after the Fed’s decision to increase the rate by 75 points.

According to Banco Base, the peso is expected to trade below 21 units this week, while the domestic market awaits the Bank of Mexico’s monetary policy decision. Mexico. Analysts predict that it will also increase its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points.