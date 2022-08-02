How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this August 1?

After a crucial week for the global economy, in which the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) announced the increase in its interest rate, the Mexican peso presents a new rebound after the volatile closing on Friday. For this one monday august 1the national currency registered a depreciation again in the main banks of Mexico and has an average of 20.32 units in the different exchange rates; this translates to four cents compared to how much was it worth on Sunday.

The most important banking institutions in Mexico posted on their websites How much does it cost the dollar for those interested in buying and selling transactions. Banorte offers the lowest price in this monday august 1, while Scotiabank has the highest costs. Likewise, the Bank of Mexico trades with a FIX exchange rate of 20.34 pesos, having a profit of just three cents.

