Hokko Life, the game that mixes Animal Crossing and Minecraft, will come to Nintendo Switch

Here comes the confirmation of a new indie title for Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today by those responsible. Is about Hokko Life.

According to what was shared, the title, which had drawn the attention of fans for mixing Animal Crossing and Minecraft, will be available next September 27th in the eShop of the console at a price unknown for now. We leave you with its premise and its trailer:

Hokko Life is a community simulation game bursting with creativity. Get off the train in Hokko Town and settle into your new home! This sleepy village needs your help to become a charming country town that will delight everyone. With hammer in one hand and paints in the other, it’s your turn to design, build and decorate houses for all your new friends!

Get inspired! Get to work in the dusty old workshop and let your imagination run wild! Craft materials and combine them however you like to create new furniture and other wonderful items for your town. Collect flowers, mix paints and use them to design wallpapers, floors and even clothes! Will you be designing an urban-industrial style furniture collection or maybe a colorful flowery wallpaper set? With the entire workshop at your disposal, you will have total freedom to design a town that your inhabitants will love.

What do you think? Are you interested in this release? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

