Hematologists create the first Multiple Myeloma Committee in Mexico

Expert hematologists from the public sector participate in this project with the aim of standardizing care protocols for the disease.

It also seeks to promote genomic medicine for early diagnosis and therapeutic precision.

Multiple myeloma is considered the second most common type of hematological cancer, after non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

​​The Mexican Foundation for Health, AC (FUNSALUD) and the Center for Research in Policies, Population and Health (CIPPS) of the UNAM School of Medicine announced the results of the first 30 months of collegiate work carried out by researchers and expert hematologists in the field. The result is aimed at defining the general lines of public policy for the Universal approach to multiple myeloma in Mexico.

Current national panorama

According to data from Globocanin our country 2,390 were diagnosed cases of multiple myeloma in 2020 and more than 1,500 deaths due to this neoplasm were recorded. Precisely the high mortality rate is associated with diagnosis in advanced stages of the disease, a fact that has a determining effect on patient survival.

Added to this reality is the lack of an updated care protocol that is mandatory for all public institutions in the health sector. It is a situation that leads to differentiated basic charts in each public health institution and unequal medical care, depending on the employment status of each citizen.

Given these circumstances, and in order to help close the gap in access to comprehensive health services for patients with this disease, FUNSALUD and CIPPS presented the formal constitution and work agenda of the Scientific Technical Committee of multiple myeloma experts.

It is inserted in the Promoting Council of Competitiveness and Universality of Health Services and is chaired by Dr. Martha Alvarado Ibarra, a hematologist and who currently serves as general director of the National Medical Center (CMN) “November 20” of the ISSSTE.

The committee will be made up of hematologists specializing in multiple myeloma from public institutions in the health sector. Also by some Mexican experts of international stature such as the Dr. Rafael FonsecaDirector of Innovation and Transformative Relations of Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education, and research in the United States.

“The constitution of this technical committee is one of the most relevant achievements of this collaborative project that we have been leading for more than two years. This group aims to influence the definition of an inter-institutional comprehensive care protocol to standardize the care protocols in MM of the different public institutions in the health sector and establish a model that allows timely detection of the disease”, says teacher Marcela Vázquez Coronado , leading researcher of the FUNSALUD – CIPPS – FACMED UNAM multiple myeloma project and who will serve as technical secretary of the committee.

During the official presentation event of the technical committee at the Palace of the School of Medicine, the proposal to strengthen the supply of health services was also announced. It suggests reorganizing the health infrastructure based on the definition of the Continuing Care Pathway for multiple myelomaas well as strengthening the first level of attention to the population, given its important contribution in the early detection of the disease.