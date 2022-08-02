“He understands my pains” / “As a child they said to me loser …”

Manuel Bortuzzo at the Justin Bieber concert: the touching dedication on Instagram

Manuel Bortuzzo made a big dream come true. The sportsman, whom the Canale 5 audience learned about during the last edition of Big Brother Vip, was able to attend the concert of one of his musical idols: Justin Bieber. The pop star returned to the stage after the health problems announced in recent times, arriving in Italy, in Lucca, where she performed yesterday in front of about 20 thousand people.

Among these was also Bortuzzo, who today posted on his Instagram profile some of the most beautiful moments of this show, accompanying the images to a long message in which he emphasizes the importance it had for him to listen to Bieber’s songs and attend at his highly anticipated concert.

Manuel Bortuzzo at the Justin Bieber concert: “He understands all my pain”

“I have been waiting for this moment for so many years, cursing the times when for various reasons I have never been able to come to your concert.” Manuel Bortuzzo made his debut in the post published on Instagram. Then he said: “I remember when I was a child they told me that I was loser because I listened to Justin Bieber, and the more time passes the more I I am proud to have always supported you. I’ve never had great idols, only you who have always given me freedom and you seem to understand my every pain. “

In Bieber music, Manuel says he found an outlet, even in the most difficult moments: “With your music and your person, you don’t make me stop believing in things. – admitted the sportsman, concluding – I listened to you with tears in my eyes, hoping it would never end. Thank you, because if today I am this it is also thanks to you “.

