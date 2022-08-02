he is the most insulted footballer in the UK

Cristiano Ronaldo, particular record: he is the most insulted footballer in the United Kingdom

Cristiano Ronaldo – Photo LiveMedia / John Bradley / DPPI

Cristiano Ronaldo he is used to collecting extraordinary records, including goals and appearances in the world of football. The formidable finalizer, star before the Manchester United, then of Real Madrid and Juventus, later again of the Red Devils, reached another record; this time, however, it is not a question of positive news or football feats, but of the consideration of the English fans towards him… not exactly positive. Considering the recent relations with the British club, which have cracked as a downward trend, the fans in the Premier have not seen the attitude of CR7 well. Statistics come directly fromOfcomas communicated by the BBC officially, it appears that Ronaldo is even the most insulted footballer in the UK. The aforementioned company analyzed a total of 2.3 million tweets in reference to the phenomenal Portuguese attack winger, ben 60,000 of which disparaging him. Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the Premier League shortly, probably due to the unusual happiness of some fans too many.