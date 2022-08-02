He goes on a day trip in his private jet!

A report prepared by the digital marketing agency, ‘Yard’, has revealed that Floyd Mayweather is the athlete who pollutes the most using your private plane. The boxer is the second in a list of celebrities who, a year, broadcast thousands of tons of CO2 with your jet trips.

At a time when the climate emergency it is increasingly evident, with heat waves and a disproportionate number of fires, that we have reached a point where acting now is already too late.

However, and given the urgency to act in the face of the dangerous situation in which the planet finds itself, many celebrities and millionaires live in his bubble without paying attention to real world problems.

In a report carried out by ‘Yard’, a digital marketing agency, the millionaires and celebrities who pollute the most with their private jet travel have been revealed.

Air travel is the most polluting way to transport, but traveling in a private jet, with just a couple of people on board, goes much further. These planes emit thousands of tons of CO2 just for the purpose of transporting these celebrities.

From the list it can be seen that Floyd Mayweather is the athlete who pollutes the most of the world with his private plane; is the second in the general classification and the only active athlete appearing in the Top 10.

Floyd Mayweather Highest-Paid Celebrity in the World

A periodicity of scandal

The data affirm that the boxer has used his private jet 177 times so far this yearwhich is equivalent to almost once a day. Including a trip just 10 minutes to go to Las Vegas, where it emitted a ton of CO2.

In the past seven months, Mayweather’s private plane has issued 7,076.8 tons of CO2which represents a contamination 1,000 times greater than that caused by any ordinary person annually, which is an average of 7 tons.

1. Taylor Swift (singer)

two. Floyd Mayweather (former boxer)

4. A-Rod (former baseball player)

5. Blake Shelton (singer)

6. Steven Spielberg (film director)

7. Kim Kardashian (TV star/businesswoman)

9. Oprah Winfrey (TV star)