Guitar Songs: the new Billie Eilish EP

The American singer surprised her fans with a recent release that includes two songs: “TV” and “The 30th”, both produced by her brother who also collaborated on the song lyrics.

“These songs mean a lot to me and I’m happy that they are yours,” the artist wrote in a post on her Instagram account. Although “TV” was an unreleased song that Eilish premiered in Manchester during her “Happier Than Ever: The World Tour,” the singer herself mentioned that she still gets “chills” every time she listens to it.

On the other hand, her brother also weighed in on “TV”: “There’s a sad image that I think most people who’ve been in love with can identify with, a relationship that’s maybe falling apart or a friendship. When things go wrong in life, most people worry that it was their fault, although I think the reality of the world is that most things that happen also affect you, ”he told Apple Music 1.

Regarding “The 30th”, the ballad was written in December 2021, and it was the first song that the soloist composed after “Happier Than Ever”, as she commented in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1.

“That’s why it’s called ‘The 30th’ because something happened on November 30, and it was the most unspeakable thing I had to witness and experience. I had been writing down all these thoughts that I had,” Eilish said, adding, “I was with Finneas (her brother) and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know what you were planning to do, but we have to write this song about this right now.'”

It is not the first time that the Eilish brothers have collaborated together, they previously worked with the creators of “Red”, a Disney and Pixar children’s film, to compose the songs of “4 Town”, a fictional boy band that appears in the children’s film.