Guillermo Ochoa lost his temper and insulted his colleagues from America

William Ochoa It takes weeks giving what to talk about in the matches of the America. While some praise him for his saves, others criticize him for some goals that have scored for the team in the Apertura 2022, but it was against Lion where the Mexican team lost his temper.

With the pressure of his unstoppable penalty streak and the poor results achieved so far in Liga MX, Paco Memo couldn’t take it anymore. insulted his teammates after the neglect in defense at the start of the match against the Panzas Verdes.

When the game was still tied without goals, the Esmeraldas made several plays very easily that almost ended in a goal, but the interventions of the 37-year-old goalkeeper were a factor, although that did not prevent him from launching himself against his defenders due to the lack of concentration and order.

“fucking mother“, were the words that Memo Ochoa released with a look of anger that few of us have seen, but that in networks many applauded him for behaving like the leader and captain of the Eagles that is required at this time.

Unfortunately, all the courage and scolding were in vain, since America lost 3-2 to Leon and his situation in the general table begins to tone darkjust as it happened six months ago with Santiago Solari at the helm of the club.

