goes to the midi cut

How many of us dream of having long, shiny, voluminous, healthy, blonde hair…? Surely many. Although this luck only have a few. That is why it is difficult for us to accept that some privileged people decide from time to time to cut their hair for good (although when we see the result we end up understanding it). And this is the case of edurne.

The singer has decided to welcome the month of August with an unexpected change of look. Without thinking twice, she has headed to the hairdresser to renew her image and she has surprised us with a fresh and flattering cut. It is already known as midi cutan infallible bet for those who are looking for a carefree, young hair with a lot of movement.

Edurne radically changes her look and goes to the fashionable cut

The midi cut has been running for several years as the most sought after among the most stylish women. And season after season he manages to make the occasional celebrity fall for him: vanessa lorenzo, Blanca Suarez, Julia Roberts, Olivia Palermo either haley baldwin there have been only some of those who have already carried it in the past.

The truth is that it is a middle ground between XXL hair and medium hair. A length that suits all types of hair wonderfully: curly, wavy or straight. In addition, this cut is quite easy to maintain, perfect for those who do not want to be a slave to visiting the salon every few weeks.

Edurne announced her new look with a photograph where we could see a large part of her hair on the ground. And at that moment we doubted if the decision she had made would be a complete failure. But nothing is further from reality, because it couldn’t be more spectacular! The veteran of the jury member of ‘gottalent‘ has managed to clean up her hair with scissors and add an indisputable plus of style.

Do you want to see the result? Warning: it is possible that later you will want to do it yourself… Keep scrolling!