George Clooney Says Theaters Don’t Want to Release His Movies Anymore

The bar of high hopes it is a film that will not tell you too much, and it is normal. On the one hand, it is a feature film Amazon Prime Videoand on the other, It has not been released in theaters despite having a great like George Clooney in the direction. What is happening in the industry so that a project of this person ends up parked, as a tiny child, on a platform of streaming?

George Clooney’s harsh message about smaller movies and theaters

The actor and director has spoken with Entertainment Weekly on The bar of high hopes, but also about his future as a filmmaker. And it is that he already does not see that there is room for small dramas in traditional cinemamore when in 2020 it premiered in Netflix the estimable, but forgettable, midnight skyand a year later the film of Amazon Prime Video which I have told you about:

“You must always fight. I’m also doing a movie with Brad Pitt for Apple and it’s a big budget one. . The secret is to work to ensure that it also gets a theatrical release. There is nothing more exciting than watching a comedy or a scary movie in a room full of people.“. ✅

“But sincerely, theaters weren’t interested. They said: ‘yes, that’s not our thing anymore‘, so streaming platforms have opened a door to keep these smaller dramas alive“. ✅

What are you talking about George Clooney? How theaters prioritize their seats for blockbuster movies (type block buster) because they know they will fill up, before dramas like The bar of high hopes. The pandemic has completely changed the industry, and this past year we have already experienced great failures such as Last night in Soho, Spencer either Reminiscence.