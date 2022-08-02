George Clooney and Amal Almuddin: I want a love story like theirs

My opinion about love is this: it must be fun. Not all the time, obviously—sometimes you’re hungover and someone has to make coffee and someone else can’t find their phone and it’s too early in the morning and the sun is too bright and you just want to be in a cold, dark room—but for the most part, if you’re with someone, you should be enjoying yourself.

This theory of fun in relationships leads me to former bachelor most coveted in the world, the actor George Clooneyand his wife, the human rights lawyer amal clooney. I didn’t think it was possible that George’s marriage seemed more fun than his single days (gentleman had a pig! A pig he shared a bedroom with on trips! Name one thing cooler than having a pig!), but spiritually, George Clooney and Amal Almudin They seem to always be on vacation. To be fair, they’re literally on vacation in Lake Como right now, in case you were wondering.

Every time I hear the names of the Clooneys, I think of the following joke by Tina Fey from the 2015 Golden Globes: ‘George Clooney married Amal Alamuddin this year. Amal is a human rights lawyer who worked on the Enron case, was an adviser to Kofi Annan regarding Syria, and was selected for a three-person UN commission investigating norms of war violations in the Gaza Strip. So tonight… her husband is going to receive a lifetime achievement award.’ It’s very true, but the best part was seeing how much the joke made George laugh. He knows his wife is a genius, and he loves it!

Of course, life can’t always be a party with four-year-old twins, but in a rare statement about their marriage, Amal told Time this year: ‘I have a partner in my husband who is incredibly inspiring and supportive, and we have a home full of love and laughter. It is a joy that goes beyond what I could have imagined. I feel very lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother; that’s how I get my balance.’

At the end of the day, what I really admire about the Clooneys marriage is Elegant what it seems Not in a fussy way, of not drinking colored liquids in our white shirts, but in a way where I feel that if I were improbably invited to the Lake Como villa, I would be accommodated in a tasteful guest suite stocked with chargers. iPhone and fresh lavender and a reusable water bottle in the color of my choice and all the other comforts I associate with true luxury. Oh, and just to be clear: I’m available to test this theory.

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Monica Silveti