From VIP prostitution to erectile dysfunction: the arguments that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp kept in the trial

Although two months have passed since the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ended, there is still a topic of conversation about it.

While Johnny Depp is enjoying an excellent professional moment after being victorious in the lawsuit, his ex-wife has filed for bankruptcy.

During the last hours, more than six thousand pages of matters were made public that the lawyers of both parties were unable to include in the legal process.

Amber Heard

The controversy continues

Among the documents, there are images of Amber totally naked, to show that the actress had worked as an exotic dancer before starting her career in Hollywood, also suggesting that she had practiced prostitution.

“Mr. Depp frivolously and maliciously tries to insinuate that Miss Heard once worked as an escort,” said The Daily Beast, about the text that includes these private files.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

For his part, Heard wanted to use an alleged medical history of Johnny Depp, where he was assured that he suffered from erectile dysfunction, and that this would have caused problems in the couple.

According to the defense of the actress, this fact was “absolutely relevant”, since it would explain the reason why Depp would have sexually abused her, according to the accusation.