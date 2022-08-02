From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Black Panther,’ These Are 15 Puzzling Inconsistencies In Popular Movies

Nor there is nothing worse than a know-it-all movie buff.

We’ve all done it, of course. Trash a cheesy blockbuster for its perceived flaws. Finding errors in the logic of a sloppy plot. Propose another ending that would have made much more sense.

However, the fact is that we are often not as smart as we think we are. Movies are often more interested in simply telling a story than protecting themselves against pedantic viewers.

Sometimes even the widely circulated complaints are totally idle. people see titanica, for example, and asks why Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t jump in the door with Kate Winslet at the end. It’s enough to make one want to yell, “That’s not how buoyancy works!”

But sometimes the inconsistencies in the plot are so egregious that they cannot be ignored. These are the ones that really stick in our minds and leave us thinking of any plausible explanations.

Even some of the best movies ever made contain some incomprehensible plot inconsistencies, from Citizen Kane until Back to the Future. No matter what explanations people come up with, there is always a lingering feeling that never quite goes away.

Here are 15 of the biggest plot inconsistencies in popular movies…

The Shawshank Redemption

Frank Darabont’s prison drama features a famous plot twist, in which it is revealed that the wrongfully imprisoned Andy Drufesne (Tim Robbins) escaped through a Shawshank prison tunnel, concealing his escape route with a poster of Rita Hayworth. But how did he manage to put the bottom of the poster back on after leaving?

The Karate Kid

In the final act of the 80’s classic The Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defeats his rival Johnny Lawrence (Billy Zabka) with a sensational kick to the head. However, at the start of the fight it is stated that headbutts are not allowed, per tournament rules, meaning LaRusso should have been disqualified. It’s a plot incongruity that was teased in the recent sequel series, cobra kai.

karate Kid (1984) was one of the defining films of the popular cinema of the eighties (sony)

toy story

Much of the first toy story revolves around Buzz Lightyear’s (Tim Allen) refusal to accept that he is, in fact, a children’s toy. However, if this were the case, why would he play dead every time a human enters the room? It’s a plot inconsistency that fans have questioned for years, and no explanation is satisfactory.

Armageddon

Armageddon, the 1990s sci-fi blockbuster, featured a plot inconsistency so blatant that Ben Affleck mocked it in the film’s own DVD commentary: With Earth in grave danger, NASA decides to train a group of drilling workers as astronauts, a time-consuming and expensive (and, in reality, unfeasible) task, rather than simply training existing astronauts to operate the drill. “Asked [al director Michael Bay] why it was easier to train oil drillers to become astronauts than it was to train astronauts to become oil drillers,” Affleck said. “He told me to shut the hell up, so that was the end of that conversation.”

Back to the Future

Finding mistakes in the time travel farce perhaps goes against the goofy spirit of the film. But it’s hard to get over one small lingering quibble: why wouldn’t Marty McFly’s parents notice that his son looked identical to the strange, charismatic teenager who once got them together? Even accepting that it’s been decades since they last saw his face, it’s hard to believe they wouldn’t notice the uncanny similarities.

Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in Back to the Future (Universal Studios)

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Towards the end of Peter Jackson’s nearly 10-hour fantasy trilogy comes an almighty god ex machina, when the forces of good are saved by the arrival of the Great Eagles. But the scene left many viewers wondering: why couldn’t the Eagles just take everyone to Mordor in the first place? The apparent incongruity in the plot has generated endless debate among fans of Middle-earth, with counterarguments delving into what is known of the eagle to refute its merits. But the fact is that for the everyday viewer this was an incredibly simple solution that was ignored by everyone on the screen.

Citizen Kane

Even a movie as grand and immortal as Citizen Kane it has its weaknesses, and the iconic opening scene is one of them. As Charles Foster Kane perishes alone in his bedroom, he utters the enigmatic word: “Rosebud.” The word becomes a riddle that journalists strive to decipher. The only problem? There was no one around to hear him say it.

Beauty and the Beast

In this classic Disney cartoon, the main beast is portrayed as about to turn 21; that’s when the spell becomes permanent. And yet, one of the songs suggests that he has been living as a beast for a full decade, meaning that he was cursed when he was still a pre-teen. Not only does this raise a lot of questions about the circumstances that led to the curse, but it also directly contradicts the portrayal we see of the beast when he was a human and looking quite adult.

Beauty and the Beast It was released during the Disney revival in the 90s. (Disney)

Ant Man

In this Marvel adventure, it is stated multiple times that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) retains the mass he has at his full size every time he shrinks to the size of an ant. It’s what allows him to hit people when he’s little. But this raises a lot of inconsistencies about how Ant-Man interacts with the world, especially when his human-sized bulk manages to fly on the back of a normal-sized ant.

The Butterlfy Effect

This critically poorly received thriller starring Ashton Kutcher was fairly consistent in its understanding of the butterfly effect at points, showing how small changes in a moment in time can have far-reaching consequences. There were flaws though, like the moment Kutcher’s character goes back in time to stab his childhood self in the hands, leading him to the exact same circumstance as an adult, only with scars on his hands. . The idea that the experience wouldn’t have a major effect on a young man’s life is, frankly, ludicrous and clashes with much of what the rest of the film tries to tell.

Old

M. Night Shyamalan’s 2021 sci-fi drama about a beach that makes people age rapidly was twisted, funny, and original. It’s a bit of a shame, therefore, that the film’s ending hinges on one of the weirdest plot contraptions in recent years. Shyamalan’s own character, tasked with monitoring the beach’s victims from afar, decides to pack up his gear and leave when the last two people go underwater for only a couple of minutes, apparently deciding no one could survive that long. After watching them for many hours, suddenly he can’t waste another minute to make sure? It’s a hilarious moment in an otherwise thought-provoking and deeply disturbing film.

Guy (Gael Garcia Bernal) and Trent (Alex Wolff) in Old (Universal Studios)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Throughout its dozen films, the Star Wars franchise boasted its fair share of plot inconsistencies and unintentional hidden details, though one moment The Force Awakens from 2015 especially outraged fans. When Rey (Daisy Ridley) and the gang return from Starkiller Base after Han Solo’s death, General Leia (Carrie Fisher) rushes to give him a sad and heartbroken hug, completely ignoring Chewbacca, her friend of decades and Han’s ex-con. Past is history, I guess.

The Dark Night Rises

Although the film had its ardent supporters, there was a lot about Christopher Nolan’s 2012 trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, which felt a bit half-baked. Whether it’s the entire police force being lured in and trapped underground, or the fact that internationally famous billionaire Bruce Wayne was able to fake his death and live his life unrecognized, the inconsistencies run so deep in this movie that you could follow them to the batcave.

The Dark Night Rises ended Christopher Nolan’s successful Batman trilogy (Warner Bros)

Black Panther

After T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is nearly killed in a fight with Erik Kilmonger (Michael B. Jordan), he falls into a river and floats downstream until a fisherman pulls him out of the water. However, we later learn that the tribe that finds it is a vegetarian, so what are they fishing for?

A Quiet Place

While it’s arguably one of the best studio horrors of recent years, A Quiet Place has been teased for some of its smaller details, like the chalkboard with the words “How many in the area?” scrawled in huge letters. A rather glaring inconsistency occurs halfway through the film, when the family goes to a nearby waterfall and they can yell at each other without the noise of the water breaking being detected. Any sensible person would look at that and say… why not get closer to the waterfall? I guess some people like quiet.

This article was originally published in May 2022