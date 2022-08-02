From Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox to Lali Espósito and China Suárez: how is their astrological compatibility

This July 20, the restaurants and bars of Argentina will be filled for the Day of the Friendwhich has its origin on July 20, 1969, as a result of which the man arrived at the Moon. Since then, it is celebrated every year, while other countries, like the United States, celebrate friendship every first Sunday in August. Actually, there are at least four dates in the world in which people take the opportunity to enjoy with their loved ones. As a parallel with the historical fact, a recent report analyzed the compatibility of the astrological charts of couples of endearing friends and who are characterized by standing out in the world of entertainment.

Astrological compatibility is also called Synastry and can be achieved by two people, even if they do not have any blood ties. In that sense, Astrolink, a platform that analyzes astrological charts, determined what is the union between the following celebrities.

Jennifer Anniston and Courtney Cox pose in a selfie next to the entire cast of Friends

When you think of friendship, surely these two celebrities come to mind for many, since their bond transcended the successful series of the 90s, friendsand that union continues to this day. Nowadays, it is common to see how they share photos of their memories together while generating some new ones.

Jennifer Aniston has her Sun in Aquarius, while Courteney has it in Gemini. Both have a very good astral compatibility and, although differences also come from time to time, their goals and life perspectives are compatible. In addition, their union is also intellectual and they boost their moods to exchange positive ideas.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Instagram

These two singers have shown themselves to be proof of everything and, although they go through complicated situations, they stay together. Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are differentAt least for the stars. Selena has her Sun in Cancer, Rising in Leo, and Moon in Aries, while Taylor’s birth chart shows her with her Sun in Sagittarius, Rising in Scorpio, and Moon in Cancer. This means that their natures are different and therefore they disagree. Taylor stands out for her desire to spread out and start adventures, while Selena prefers to stay with her closest friends. However, although they are not the same, they can be very compatible. The singer of “Wolves” is attracted to the creativity of the interpreter of “Love Story”, because she finds her emotional refuge in her

The astral compatibility of Lali Esposito with China Suarez Instagram

In Argentina, one of the strongest friendships is that of Lali and China, which started when they were both very young. Lali has her Sun in Libra, so she will know how to handle the emotions of China, who has her Sun in Pisces. Her compatibility is quite high, even though her ways are so different. In this case, their differences complement them.

However, there are times when Pisces’ sensitivity can throw off Libra’s mental balance, while Libra’s doubts cause Pisces insecurity. They have to find the middle ground. Their bond is fueled by mutual admiration, which is why they have often been seen praising each other in the media.

The Synastries have to do with all this, with understanding the challenges as well as the bond, thus helping the relationship to be more lasting. So, let’s celebrate Friendship Day in Argentina and, in a few more weeks, the United States, on August 7.