from curtain bangs to the most current YK2

It’s been a season now that bangs have become one of the biggest hair trends of the moment and there are several styles and ideas to style them that have crept into our repertoire and that of celebrities like Billie Eillish, which shows us that there are none resist him.

Thus, we have selected three types of bangs that, without a doubt, are pure inspiration and of which it is worth making the occasional comment.

Full blunt fringe

The straight but slightly blunt fringe, combed evenly over the face, is one of the styles that the singer best defends. It is also an easy style to achieve that will only require a bit of a dryer or, for the most skilled, a stroke of a hair straightener. Of course, in this case, a great ally would be the Dyson Airwrap (545 euros), I assure you.

side bangs

The side bangs in the purest YK2 style are the ones that are starting to stand out lately. We know how to get it easily (even at home) and now, we also have the inspiration from Billie’s hand with that air that takes us to our tender adolescence.

curtain bangs

Lastly, we cannot miss the curtain style which the singer also shows off very well, since it is a more casual and natural look that requires even less effort and that she defends perfectly and that, without a doubt, can give us some guidelines to be able to wear it too .

