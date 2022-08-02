From a controversial video game with Keanu Reeves to an anime series on Netflix: This is ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’

The fiction, which consists of 10 episodes, will be released on the streaming platform sometime this coming September 2022.

The videogame Cyberpunk 2077 It was released on December 10, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and its launch was surrounded by controversy due to the numerous bugs and problems it caused those who got hold of the game from the day of its release.

Although all these problems were later fixed with numerous patches, the video game today continues to be an example that things in a hurry do not usually go well at all. And it is that Cyberpunk 2077 It was one of the most anticipated games of 2020 due to the studio behind it: CD Projekt, the same one behind the successful The Witcher.

An open world in a futuristic future that promised to be a success in comebacks with even the participation of the beloved Keanu Reeves. Such was the expectation that Netflix announced an anime series of the video game, of which we already know new details.

S platformstreaming He has launched the first official trailer Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime series based on the video game that will premiere on Netflix sometime in September 2022. You can see the preview above these lines.

This is the official synopsis of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and its official poster:

The story of a street kid trying to survive in a city of the future obsessed with technology and body modification. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner, a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

This is not the first collaboration between the video game company CD Projekt and Netflix. Remember that the platform streaming Season 3 is pending release The Witcher and its spin-off prequel The Witcher: The Origin of Blood.

