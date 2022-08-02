Friends who kiss are the best company: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian raise the temperature

Actress Megan Fox has commented on how much she enjoys going out with kourtney kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. In some daring photos uploaded to the account of Instagram of Megan foxfor the underwear brand “Skims” that Kim makes karadshian You can see the two girls in strange and suggestive positions, although the content is rather artistic since both are completely covered.

Thus Megan fox He has stated referring to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: “We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that, but we don’t go on picnics or road trips.” He also noted that the four of them, including her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, don’t get together very often as they have about 900 kids together. both girls are very adept at Instagram and they constantly upload content to the camera network.

