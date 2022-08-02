Friends who kiss are the best company: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian raise the temperature

Actress Megan Fox has commented on how much she enjoys going out with kourtney kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. In some daring photos uploaded to the account of Instagram of Megan foxfor the underwear brand “Skims” that Kim makes karadshian You can see the two girls in strange and suggestive positions, although the content is rather artistic since both are completely covered.

Thus Megan fox He has stated referring to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: “We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that, but we don’t go on picnics or road trips.” He also noted that the four of them, including her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, don’t get together very often as they have about 900 kids together. both girls are very adept at Instagram and they constantly upload content to the camera network.

It is important to keep in mind that everyone has their children and those of previous couples, kourtney kardashian he has 12-year-old Mason, nine-year-old Penelope, and seven-year-old Reign. On the other hand, Travis Barker has an 18-year-old son, Landon, and a 16-year-old daughter, Alabama.

Megan fox He has three sons: Noah, age nine, Bodhi, age eight, and Journey, age five. Machine Gun Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter, Cassie, with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. That is to say that in total there are 9 children between those of Megan fox, kourtney kardashianTravis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, there really are a lot.

Source: Instagram Megan Fox

In the interview given to Page Six, Megan fox also defended love and showed his support for kourtney kardashianTherefore, he expressed: “They are magnetic. So no one interacts with them too much, because they’re just stuck together. They’re stuck like this,” he said. Fox while making gestures representing a magnetic attraction. The images in which they appear posing Fox Y kardashian have been reflected in the account of Instagram from the first.