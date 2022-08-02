‘Fortnite’: This is how you can get J Balvin’s new skin in the famous Battle Royale

Mexico City.– Over the years, Fortnite of Epic Games He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the world. From high-profile movie collaborations to sports celebrities, we’ve seen plenty of famous figures get their own skins in Fortnite. Musical artists like Travis Scott Y Ariana Grande have also made appearances, and we’ve also seen artists from non-English speaking countries make it to the game. One of those artistss J Balvin, uA Colombian singer with her own in-game skin along with a dedicated cosmetic set.

Credit: Gamepur

The J Balvin skin was originally awarded to the players who achieved the most points in the Fortnite Cup, which was held around the release of the skin. In a global duos tournament, the winner of the Fortnite cup from each region received the skin for free. This is not the first time that we see Epic Games handing out exclusive skins to the winners of the Fortnite cup, since this was also the case with the skin ofand Gamora. However, this was a long time ago, and there is no way to get the skin for free anymore. To get the skin now, you need to purchase it from the in-game store for 2,000 V-Bucks.

The J Balvin skin is part of the Icon series, and has two additional variants, Skeleton Balvin and Energia Balvin. The Colombian sensation also has his own in-game set that includes Balvin Cruiser (glider)Real (harvesting tool) e In Da Party (emote). However, since the cosmetics change in the store on a daily basis, there is no way of knowing when J Balvin will return to the store, so he will have to keep checking until he turns to shop again.

