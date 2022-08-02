Fortnite reaches 120FPS on mobile thanks to GeForce NOW

Mobile gamers will finally be able to compete in Fortnite under equal circumstances thanks to GeForce Now, as players in this Battle Royale will now be able to play at 120FPS as if they were on a high-performance Gamer PC.

Epic Games is bringing a new Fortnite reward to GeForce NOW, available to all members. Hop off the Fortnite Battle Bus on GeForce NOW between now and Thursday, August 4 to earn “The Dish-stroyer Pickaxe” in-game for free. Members will be able to earn this item by playing Fortnite on GeForce NOW on their PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, SHIELD TV, and with an optimized touch experience on iOS Safari and Android mobile devices. Thanks to the power of the Epic and GeForce servers, all GeForce NOW members can take action wherever they go.

Additionally, nine new titles are coming to GeForce NOW this week, joining Fortnite and more than 1,300 other games that are streamed in GeForce quality.

Stream with this in-game reward

Take home the big wins with the free “The Dish-stroyer,” a reward available to GeForce NOW members who stream Fortnite anytime between today at noon ET and Thursday, August 4 at 11:00 p.m. 59 p.m. Eastern Time. Rewards will appear in accounts starting Thursday, August 11. Please see the Epic FAQ for more details on how to link your Epic account to GFN.

The look on people’s faces when they saw this item in the game was priceless. You could say that the reception was amazing…

Fortnite fans can try GeForce NOW for free to earn this reward and play Fortnite on all supported GeForce NOW devices, including mobile devices with intuitive touch controls, Windows PC, macOS, iOS Safari, Android phones and tablets, Android TV. , SHIELD TV , 2022 Samsung TVs and select LG TV models.

All members are eligible for this in-game reward, regardless of membership level. For members with an RTX 3080 membership, taking down opponents with “The Dish-stroyer” will feel even more victorious: with ultra-low latency, eight-hour gaming sessions, and streaming in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, or 1440p at 120 FPS on PC and Mac apps.

With 120 FPS streaming now widely available on 120Hz Android devices, RTX 3080 members can stream Fortnite at higher frame rates to more phones and tablets for an even more responsive experience.

Keep the victories rolling

Who let the fox out? She plays as a mother fox and defends her three cubs in this ecological adventure.

This week nine new games are added, including the 3D platformer Hell Pie. GFN members can now see “Nate the demon” and “Nugget the angel” in all their fearsome glory, with ray tracing technology for more vibrant gameplay. Take a look at other titles that are now available to stream: