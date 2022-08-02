Fortnite Chapter 3: how to earn free XP to level up in the Battle Pass | AFK | XP Farm | Experience Points | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The Battle Pass Fortnite has several exclusive items that deserve your attention. With dedication you will be able to take exclusive cosmetic elements that can be yours for those who climb the highest levels. The problem is that behind this process there are a lot of hours of play and not everyone has the same patience to add experience points (XP) in the Battle Royale. Luckily, there is a solution suitable for everyone and without bans.

Keep in mind that the XP rate you can earn through Battle Royale is remarkably low, so you have to resort to other game modes and one of the most prominent in Fortnite are the “XP farms” in Creative Mode.

Please note that using some of the more complicated and incredibly efficient methods of earning XP, such as secret buttons and AFK farms, can lead to account bans.

All you have to do is index the code 8630-1873-5089 in the Creative Mode of Fortnite. Your character will be taken to a map that has hidden buttons and items that offer XP.

Here we share a tutorial of the creative map of Fortnite for you to take up to more than 100,000 XP.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3: Week 8 Challenges

Destroy 5 structures with a single shot from the Chainsaw (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Throw a fish into the water (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to an opponent with a weapon obtained by fishing (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal explosive damage while looking away (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Find the coolest player on the island (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to an opponent in a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking the horn (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Obtain consumable items (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage 30 meters away or more with Assault Rifles (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

