‘Forrest Gump’ Bollywood version! ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opens in our theaters in August

Life may no longer be like a box of chocolates, and you don’t know what you’re going to get, and instead we have to “Life is like a golgappa (a typical Indian snack): your belly may feel full, but your heart always craves more”, but otherwise the argument is the same. Yes, faces, nationalities, scenarios and historical facts change, and it is that from India it comes to us Laal Singh Chaddhain reference to the name of the protagonist, Forrest Gump in the famous and Oscar-winning adaptation of 1994 with Tom Hanks, based on the novel written by Winston Groom.

Aamir Khana superstar from the Bollywood firmament, has taken on the role of the unique autistic character that gives the film its title, and he is not only the protagonist but has also been involved in the work of producer through his company Aamir Khan Productions. “I’ve always loved ‘Forrest Gump’ as a script. It’s a wonderful story about this character. It’s a feel-good movie. It’s a family movie”assured the same actor after acquiring the rights to Paramount to make a remake.

And the remake in question is a reality, it is even ready to be released in Spain. Distributed by Paramount Pictures Spain, it will be august 12 and can be seen in the original version with subtitles, in English and Spanish.

The version has been based more on the script adapted from Eric Roth (winner of the statuette of the Hollywood Academy, like the film, its director Robert Zemeckis or Tom Hanks) than in the original book, although conveniently retouched to adapt it to the idiosyncrasy and history of India by Atul Kulkarniand also respecting its generous footage of more than two and a half hours.

In the distribution also stand out kareena kapoor as Manpreet Kaur (the character of Jenny originally played by Robin Wright) and Mona Singh playing the mother of Laal. And, as we can see in the trailer, there will also be war conflicts, ping-pong games and their protagonist kicking India from head to toe with his slippers (and that will no longer be the iconic Nike Cortez) to the cry of “Run, Laal, run!”.

This summer, hit the big screen #LaalSinghChaddha, the Indian version of the smash hit ‘Forrest Gump’ that will thrill you. 🏃 Don’t miss the opportunity to relive this incredible story of overcoming and enjoy it in Original Version. Only in theaters August 12! pic.twitter.com/HWvtDy57kk – Paramount Pictures Spain (@paramount_spain) August 2, 2022

