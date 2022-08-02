“For growing up with me, for putting up with me”

The artist Selena Gomez made her big leap to fame in 2007 when she starred in Wizards of Waverly Place. Since then, she is one of the most loved actresses and singers internationally. And now, after her recent 30th birthday, she has wanted thank his followers with an emotional video on TikTok.

“I have been able to see some of your messages. I don’t read many comments, but the few i read were very very sweet and I just want you to know that I don’t take it for granted,” Gomez began, showing an apparently emotional face.

The actress wanted to thank the continuous support during all these years. “I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. for being in my life, for growing with me, for putting up with me“, he said, in addition to assuring that he is “enjoying a lot” of his 30 years and his current stage of life.

Selena launched a charity initiative a few months ago in conjunction with her Rare Beauty brand with the aim of increasing youth access to mental health services. Given the large donations to the Rare Impact Fund, the singer “couldn’t be more grateful” for the impact.

“Thank you guys so much, I hope you have a wonderful afternoon, night, day, tomorrow. Wherever you are,” Gomez finished as she he blew a kiss to his fans.

These thanks come after his birthday, which also led to his posting on Instagram on July 25 about his youth: “My twenty years were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has made me the person I am today.“.