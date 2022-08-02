First teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan not standing still and, although not much time has passed after ‘Tenet’, the first major premiere after the devastating arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in the world, he already has another promising project on his hands: ‘Oppenheimer’, a historical film about the man who created the atomic bomb.

Either you love the filmmaker or you hate him, but it seems clear that the former are much more numerous. The author of ‘Origin’, ‘Interstellar’ or ‘The Dark Knight’ arouses the interest and admiration (also the division) of the public and critics, but no one doubts that each of his projects will be one of the most expected of the season. “My films, in financial terms, have done well for the studio I work for, and that makes them trust me. But that does not free me from the responsibility that I have as an author and for having the opportunity to bring something exciting to the screen. A story that viewers see as something new, that transports them to places never seen before. This is what excites me most about this large-scale cinema,” he told FOTOGRAMAS in an interview for ‘Tenet’ in the summer of 2020.

The Englishman has set his sights on ‘Oppenheimer’, who already has some members of his cast, synopsis and date announced. This is all we know. We will update with the news! Could it become one of Christopher Nolan’s best movies?

‘Oppenheimer’: Release date

Production is still taking shape. Nevertheless, filming is scheduled to begin in early 2022although without an announced date or month and always pending the progress of the pandemic.

However, as if it were a Marvel tape, the intention of a distant release date has been communicated exactly. If nothing goes wrong in the new shooting of Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’ will hit theaters, at least in the United States, on July 21, 2023. Point in the calendar!

‘Oppenheimer’: Plot

American Prometheus: The Triumph And Tragedy Of J. Robert Oppenheimer

As its name suggests, ‘Oppenheimer’ aims to tell the story of the American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimerat the head of the Los Alamos Laboratory and the Manhattan project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb. Even though we don’t love you”spoil“, what to be called “the father of the atomic bomb“It didn’t leave him with a very good conscience. In fact, he advocated against it for the rest of his life and strongly opposed the creation of the even more destructive Hydrogen Bomb.

The truth is that the film will be based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning book, entitled ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer‘ and written by Kai Bird Y Martin J Sherwin. It was published in 2005. Nolan will write the adaptation. The official synopsis of the book says:

“J. Robert Oppenheimer is one of the iconic figures of the 20th century, a brilliant physicist who led efforts to build the atomic bomb for his wartime country, only to be confronted with the moral consequences of scientific progress. In In this masterful and acclaimed biography twenty-five years in the making, Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin capture Oppenheimer’s life and times, from his early career to his central role in the Cold War.This is biography and history at its finest, fascinating and deeply informative.

‘Oppenheimer’: Cast

The news jumped in Variety: Cillian Murphy to star in ‘Oppenheimer’. The actor has already accompanied Nolan in his other historical work, ‘Dunkirk’ and also appeared in ‘Inception’ and ‘Batman Begins’. On this occasion he will finally appear as the protagonist, in charge of interpreting the role of the controversial American physicist.

Along with him seems to have confirmed the participation of Emily Blunt. According to Deadline: “Sources say Emily Blunt is in talks to join Cillian Murphy in the Universal production to be directed by Christopher Nolan. Sources say that will play the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimerthe scientist who led the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb.” This would be Blunt’s first film with Nolan.

Two big names were added to the project shortly after Blunt: Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. According to sources at The Hollywood Reporter, Damon will play Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project that created the atomic bomb. For his part, Downey will play Lewis Strauss, the infamous Atomic Energy Commissioner who questioned Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States and revoked the scientist’s safety.

The cast continued to be completed with three more big names: Rami Malek (Oscar winner for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and new Bond villain in ‘No Time to Die’), Florence Pugh (Oscar nominee for ‘Little Women’ and new heroine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and director Benny Safdie (which we see as a secondary in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’). At the moment it is unknown which characters they will play.

They will join Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan and Jack Quaidin addition to Olli Haaskivi (who played the Power Broker in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’) and Dylan Arnold (‘Halloween Kills’). The only character we know of at the moment is that of Arnold, who will play the younger brother of the protagonist, Frank Oppenheimer.

Jason Clarke (‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’) and louis lombard (‘Oceans of fire’) have been the latest confirmed signings in a cast that becomes increasingly overwhelming.

Gary Oldman will also be in the project in addition to Josh Peck (‘How I Met Your Father’), David Dastmalchian (‘The Suicide Squad’), Gustaf Skarsgard (‘Vikings’), Olivia Thirlby Y Michael Angarano among others.

In the tape they will participate as producers Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Nolan himself. His cinematographer will be again Hoyte Van Hoytema, author of the images of ‘Tenet’, ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Interstellar’. He also repeats ‘Tenet’ in the montage Jennifer Licks and on the soundtrack Ludwig Goransson.

‘Oppenheimer’: Trailer

We already have a first teaser trailer for ‘Oppenheimer’.

‘Oppenheimer’: Pictures

We already have a first and explosive poster of the film.

We also got a first look at the main character, and the name of the film, played by Cillian Murphy.

