First official advance of “Oppenheimer”, the new film by Christopher Nolan

Nolan steps into the life of one of the men who changed the course of humanity with the creation of the atomic bomb. (Universal Pictures)

The acclaimed director of the trilogy of Batman Y memento will feature an all-star cast to address the life and work of the creator of the atomic bomb: J.Robert Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy is the protagonist of this feature film and the cast is top notch: Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek, among many others.

This Thursday, Universal Pictures released the first teaser on social networks after a week of only being able to be seen in theaters before nope. After that week, the new film by the director of Dunkirk launched the first images where it shows, in black and white, all the visual potential of this new project.

New images of “Oppenheimer”. (Universal Pictures)

The first official teaser focuses on a countdown and the voice of Emily Blunt: “The world is changing, reforming itself. This is your moment”says the actress in the role of Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine. Next follows the voice of Robert Downey Jr: “The Man Who Moved the Earth”. Images of fire and smoke are interspersed between black-and-white shots of Murphy as Oppenheimer and the countdown: “11 months, 17 days, 23 hours, 52 minutes.”

Oppenheimer is written and directed by Christopher Nolan and based on American Prometheusthe biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird Y Martin J Sherwin. The film is produced by Universal Pictures., first collaboration with the director in one of the star screenings of recent years.

“Oppenheimer” poster with Cillian Murphy. (Universal Pictures)

Although there is still no concrete information about what is going to happen in the film or a synopsis of Oppenheimerthe subtitle “The world will change forever”, makes it clear that the focus will be the invention of the atomic bomb, the physical and psychological costs, pressures to create it and the consequences or repercussions of its arrival.

J. Robert Oppenheimer He was a theoretical physicist who became the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory (United States), and directed the research and development of the bomb that ended World War II, under what was covertly called the Manhattan Project. . After that key experiment, the theoretical physicist used the words of the Bhagavad Gita text to define his experience: “Now I have become death, the destroyer of worlds.”

The first official teaser focuses on a countdown. (Universal Pictures)

Oppenhaimer It would be released in Latin America on July 20, 2023.

