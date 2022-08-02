First look at Megan Fox in supernatural thriller ‘Johnny & Clyde’

The title already gives us a clear clue about its main source of inspiration, robber couple Bonnie & Clyde who forged their legend in the first half of the 1930s in the United States. But this update to the thief duo’s escapades will have a very different twist. Actually the protagonists of Johnny & Clydedirected by Tom DeNucciare Ajani Russell (from the series Betty) as Clyde and Avan Jogia (seen in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City either Zombieland: kill and finish) in the role of Johnny, madly in love and involved in a spiral of serial murders.

In this context, Megan Fox will have a secondary role, but very relevant, as Alan, a mobster who runs a prosperous casino together with her head of security (Tyson Ritter). A place that is precisely the place that Johnny & Clyde intend to rob and get the loot of a lifetime.

“Megan Fox’s character is very dark. I don’t want to give too much away, but visually it would be like a Disney princess, but a very dark, twisted version of it. She looks amazing…like an evil princess, in a kind of from strange Disney line”advanced its same director to Bloody Disgusting.

And now, to prove it, we have the first official image characterization of Megan offering us, effectively, a radical change from the actress who rose to fame with transformers of Michael Bay in 2007.

Megan Fox in ‘Johnny & Clyde’ Verdi Productions

“It starts out as a heist-crime movie, but once they’re caught in the living room with the money it definitely becomes an extreme horror slasher. Instead of vampires, a big menace, a chilling supernatural slasher”assured Nick Prince, co-writer with the director. And in his words there is also floating in the air the one that has a possible resemblance to open until dawn.

“Fans of the dark and gritty action movies are going to love Johnny & Clyde. Tom has created a movie that will keep fans glued to their seats”he predicted for his part Galen SmithCEO of Redbox, the North American video-on-demand service also involved in the production of the project.

To complete the snapshot, let us remember that Megan herself, and that on previous occasions she has already played other roles in the horror genre, such as in Jennifer’s Body or most recent Night Teeth from Netflix, also uploaded to his Instagram account a first photograph revealing what she would look like for her devilish Alana character.

The intention is that the proposal will be released by the end of the yearat least in the United States, and that it be in theaters and also on the Redbox VOD service.

