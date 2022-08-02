Fenty Hair is on the way

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur

After all the professional successes that Rihanna has achieved, the artist’s intention does not seem to be to stop. She was not satisfied with succeeding in her musical career all over the world, but she gave free rein to her aspirations as a businesswoman and it is along this path that Rihanna has decided to continue growing. After the launch of Fenty Beauty, the make-up brand that is successful among consumers of all ages, and Fenty Savage, its daring line of lingerie for women with personality, the one from Barbados wants more and the international media M! News he seems to have discovered where his steps are heading.

According to the portal, on July 15 the singer’s company, Roraj Trade, LLC, filed a trademark under the name of Fenty Hair, so it could be deduced that Rihanna’s team is working on a line of hair products. At the moment no further details have emerged, but this information has been enough to drive fans of the artist and her brand crazy. And it is that if Rihanna’s latest lip tint for Fenty resists everything and this has been corroborated by consumers on social networks, it is expected that the products dedicated to hair care have the same quality.

The concept of this new division of Fenty has not come to light either, but the businesswoman is expected to give more details about it very soon. It is unknown if it will include shampoos, conditioners and masksbut fans are confident that whatever it is, these products follow the same impeccable track record that Fenty Beauty has taken so far.

And based on what we know about her makeup line, we might deduce that the products, like her makeup references, They will be designed for all types of users, attending to diverse needs. and different types of hair, since, for example, how to care for colored hair is not an issue that can be resolved with any product. In the same way, delicate Afro hair could also have its specific products, as well as people with curly hair who wish to follow the successful method curly.

Despite all the mystery, it is known that the trademark covers different tools to work the hair, such as hair curlers, and hair accessories, including barrettes, scrunchies and clips, decorations that are on trend. Another fun product that is also going to be marketed under this trademark is wigs and extensions, which have come back into fashion and with which Rihanna has experimented at different times in her career.

The secrecy also reigns regarding the release date and at the prices that this hairline will have. However, everything seems to indicate that, as has happened with Fenty Beauty, it will be on sale at Sephora.